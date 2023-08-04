Potentially Dangerous Asteroid to Pass Close to Earth This Friday, Confirms NASA

Title: NASA Warns of Close Approach of Potentially Dangerous Asteroid

Subtitle: Asteroid “2014 QL433” to Pass Close to Earth on August 4, 2023

Date: August 3, 2023

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has issued a warning regarding the close approach of an asteroid to Earth on Friday, August 4. NASA representatives have confirmed that a series of five asteroids will pass relatively close to our planet during the first week of August, with “2014 QL433” standing out as the most significant among them due to its size and classification as a potentially dangerous asteroid.

“2014 QL433” is estimated to have a height of 632 meters, similar to that of the Empire State Building in New York or the Shanghai Tower in China. Despite its imposing size, NASA assures that it does not pose a direct threat to humanity. The asteroid is expected to reach its closest proximity to Earth later this week. Traveling at a staggering speed of 75,000 kilometers per hour, it orbits the sun at 20.5 km per second. “2014 QL433” falls under the Apollo class of asteroids, which means its orbit periodically intersects with that of Earth.

Given its regular close encounters every three years and its potential energy release, which is orders of magnitude greater than that of an atomic bomb, the asteroid is closely monitored by Earth’s defense systems. The last recorded pass of “2014 QL433” near Earth was on July 23, 2020, and it will not be visible again until 2026.

NASA remains vigilant and continues to enhance its defense system, known as DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test). This system involves launching a ship-projectile with sufficient force to alter the trajectory of a potentially hazardous asteroid, gradually moving it away from Earth. The agency’s ongoing efforts aim to ensure preparedness and the ability to mitigate potential catastrophic events caused by stellar collisions.

While NASA’s defense system continues to evolve, it recently achieved a significant milestone with the successful crash of a ship into the Dimorphos asteroid as part of the DART mission. This mission aimed to test the efficacy of redirecting the asteroid’s orbit, resulting in the ejection of at least 37 rocks into space.

As we await the close approach of “2014 QL433,” NASA reminds the public of its commitment to planetary defense, which includes conducting in-depth research and monitoring of Near-Earth Objects (NEOs), such as asteroids and comets. With an unwavering dedication to safeguarding humanity, NASA strives to stay at the forefront of asteroid detection, tracking, and evaluation.

As always, updates on the asteroid’s close approach will be provided by NASA, emphasizing the importance of ongoing efforts to improve our understanding and ability to respond to potential threats from outer space.

