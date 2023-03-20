Home Technology Power generators in the Aldi offer: save 500 euros now
Technology

Power generators in the Aldi offer: save 500 euros now

Power generators in the Aldi offer: save 500 euros now

  • If you want to be able to supply your electronic devices with electricity even during a power outage, we recommend buying a generator.
  • Aldi currently has a Scheppach model on offer.*
  • The inverter power generator now only costs 999.00 euros instead of 1499.00 euros – so you should strike while stocks last!

If you want to protect yourself against any power failures, you should think about purchasing an inverter power generator. Such a generator enables you to supply electrical devices at home or on the go with electricity even during a blackout. A Scheppach model is now on sale at Aldi.* We’ll tell you what the deal is good for!

This is what the Scheppach inverter power generator can do

The inverter power generator from the Aldi range* is driven by an air-cooled 4-stroke petrol engine with a pull starter and a 6.3 liter tank. The consumption under full load should be 1.78 liters per hour. This means that you can use the generator for at least three and a half hours with one tank of fuel. If you need a longer runtime, you can also activate the energy-saving mode.

Despite its weight of more than 20 kilograms, the Scheppach SG3500i power generator is mobile and easy to transport thanks to its compact case shape and practical carrying handle. The generator can be used at temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius and offers you connection options for various devices (such as refrigerators, laptops, televisions, tablets or smartphones). In addition to two conventional sockets, you can also use two USB ports and a 12V DC connection.

Buy the generator at Aldi 33 percent cheaper

The Scheppach inverter power generator SG3500i at a glance:

  • air-cooled 4-stroke petrol engine with pull starter
  • Fuel consumption: approx 1.78 liters per hour (at full load)
  • With power saving mode
  • Quiet thanks to insulation
  • Automatic shutdown in case of lack of oil
  • engine oil capacity: about 400 milliliters
  • Fuel: Super E10 Benzin
  • Tank capacity: 6,3 Liter
  • At maximum 40 degrees Celsius usable
  • Maximum power: 3200 Watt
  • Degree of protection: IP23M
  • Nominal voltage: 230 V~
  • Maximum power (motor): 3.6 kW / 4.8 PS
  • Dimensions: 54,2 x 32,5 x 49 Zentimeter
  • Weight: 22.5 Kilograms

Is the Aldi offer worth it?

The SG3500i inverter power generator from Scheppach normally costs 1499.00 euros. At Aldi you can get the device a whopping 500.00 euros cheaper.* And the price comparison at Idealo* has shown that the generator costs at least 1199.00 euros at other shops. The offer is definitely worth it!

