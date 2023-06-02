With the PQ2430, Power Queen offers an exciting Bluetooth solar charge controller. This should be able to handle 12V/24V batteries and deliver a maximum power of 30A. The purpose of use is island solar systems.

This is in direct competition with the Victron Energy models, which are very popular with hobbyists.

I also have two off-grid solar systems, but I was very interested here! Unfortunately, there are many bad solar charge controllers in this area, which is why Victron Energy models are often used here.

However, at first glance the Power Queen 12/24V 30Amp MPPT Solar Charge Controller looks very attractive!

Let’s take a look at how good the Power Queen PQ2430 solar charge controller really is in the test.

Many thanks to Power Queen for providing the charging controller for this test.

The Power Queen PQ2430 MPPT solar charge controller with Bluetooth under test

With an output of up to 30A, the Power Queen PQ2430 MPPT solar charge controller is quite a powerful model.

Accordingly, it is also slightly larger at 173 x 72.5 x 238 mm. The complex cooling fins on the back, which allow a passive air flow, make a major contribution to this.

On the front we have 4 control buttons, as well as a relatively large display.

At the bottom of the solar charge controller there are 6 screw terminals for the solar panel, battery and loads. These are quite powerful AWG8 or 8mm2 terminals.

In addition, we have the connection for an external temperature sensor as well as the RS232 port, which is used for the Bluetooth module. Yes the bluetooth module is external and a small black box.

There are plus points for a really good and detailed German manual, which is included in the scope of delivery.

the display

Since you do not necessarily have to use the Bluetooth module with the Power Queen PQ2430 MPPT solar charge controller, you can also make all settings directly via the display and the control buttons.

The display can show you the following information, for example:

battery voltage

voltage of the solar panel

Power to battery (vm solar panel)

current load output

We also have three status LEDs above the display.

Technical specifications

Let’s take a quick look at the technical data of the solar charge controller:

Power Queen PQ2430

MPPT

12V / 24V Batteriesystem

30A charging current

20A Loading gang

Own consumption 0.7-1.2W

Battery voltage range 9V to 35V

Maximum solar input voltage 100V

Operating temperature -35 degrees to 45 degrees

Battery types Sealed Lead-Acid / Gel Lead-Acid / Flooded Lead-Acid/ LiFePO4

20A Loading gang

The charge controller has a 20A load output. You can use this for smaller devices. So you can switch it on/off via the app and the output is automatically switched off when the battery voltage is low.

The controller also logs consumption values ​​here, which is practical!

Die App

Power Queen will probably only buy the solar charging controller, so we have a “universal” app. The solar app, which is available for IOS and Android, worked in my test without any problems, but it is also nothing “special”.

The app looks quite unspectacular and sometimes has a few rough edges.

Functionally, however, there is nothing to complain about. After connecting via Bluetooth, which worked well for me, we first see a “live” overview on the start page.

Power from the solar panel in watts

Solar panel voltage in volts

Current from the solar panel in amperes

Battery voltage in volts

Current from/to battery in amps

Temperature

Load output on/off

Power in watts load output

These values ​​are updated quickly and reliably.

In addition to these live values, there are also historical values. However, these are a bit thin. First, the controller logs the entire charged power (in kWh and Ah) and operating hours.

There is also a list overview of the last 7 days with the exact voltage values, charging power, etc.

Unfortunately, there are only 7 days you can look back on the app, but it’s better than nothing. The exception is the total performance, which is continuously counted.

You can also use the app to adjust the battery settings as well as the load output. For example, you can set the voltage limits etc. here.

Maximum 360W or 720W

The Power Queen PQ2430 MPPT solar charge controller has a maximum output of 30A. So a maximum of 30A may come/go from the solar panel or to the battery.

If you have a 12V battery, this results in a maximum power of +- 360W in practice. With a 24V battery, we get twice as much.

No problem in practice!

I am currently using the Power Queen 12/24V 30Amp MPPT solar charge controller with the following components:

Klimaworld solar module 380 watts – no-load voltage 40.4V, system voltage 33.2V

2x 100Ah LiFePO4 batteries (connected in parallel)

I was able to do the absolute maximum with this combination in one day 2036 Wh to reach! This is an excellent value, which I have not been able to achieve with my old charge controllers, admittedly a maximum of 20A.

On normal summer days, however, we get more of 1200 to 1500 Wh in combination with the 380W panel. I see peak outputs of 270-340W from the solar panel.

The controller also reported a peak power of 369W in one day, which was a record so far.

In general, the Power Queen MPPT solar charge controller worked wonderfully easily and reliably. There were no behavioral problems or other bitchy behavior.

Even on bad days, the energy yield of the controller was very good! I can’t say whether this really reaches 98% efficiency, but it’s high! Especially since the solar charge controller does not particularly heat up.

I will continue to use it on my DIY solar system!

I could only observe one small anomaly. But this was less the charge controller’s fault and more mine. One day I discharged the batteries too much (not via the load output, but directly on the batteries), so that the BMS of the batteries stopped discharging. This confused the Power Queen MPPT solar charge controller and it refused to charge until I manually reconnected it to the battery.

Conclusion on the Power Queen MPPT solar charge controller

The Power Queen PQ2430 MPPT solar charge controller is absolutely recommendable from my point of view! The charge controller works perfectly for me in combination with a 320W solar panel and two 100Ah LiFePO4 batteries.

Now in spring/summer I get an energy yield of +- 1200-2000 Wh per day (nice weather) with a maximum output of +- 340W. This is great for a system with a 380W solar panel!

The efficiency of the solar charge controller fits, even in bad weather. This is no worse than the Victron Energy models.

The general quality also seems to be on a very good level! I was particularly pleased with the large connection terminals, which are often very “minimalistic” at Victron Energy.

The integrated display is useful for quickly seeing the performance values. But there is also the Bluetooth connection.

The app is not absolutely world class and I think it’s a pity that it only logs the values ​​for 7 days, but in principle it worked perfectly for me.

In short, are you looking for a good MPPT solar charge controller with high performance and Bluetooth for an off-grid solar system? Then I can recommend the Power Queen PQ2430 with a clear conscience.