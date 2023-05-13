Powerful handheld PC available for pre-order now

With the ROG ALLY, Asus has presented a gaming PC with powerful hardware and a compact handheld design. The device can be pre-ordered now. We summarize the most important information for you.

Image: ASUS

The ASUS ROG ALLY is offered in two different versions. In addition to the top model, which is powered by a Ryzen Z1 Extreme, a slightly cheaper version with a weaker Ryzen Z1 is planned. The top model can already be pre-ordered at a price of 799 euros. The second variant will follow sometime during the third quarter and will cost 699 euros.

The Ryzen Z1 (Extreme) combines a Zen 4 CPU and an AMD RDNA 3 graphics unit. Depending on the configuration, 6 or 8 cores with 12 or 16 threads are used. Both models support AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution and AMD Radeon Super Resolution upscaling technologies.

“Our team has spent over a decade developing the technologies necessary for the Ryzen Z1 series of processors. Working with visionary partners like ROG, we have created a platform that is redefining mobile gaming,” said Renato Fragale, senior director of product management for AMD’s consumer and gaming client business. “We’re excited that with the launch of ROG Ally, gamers can experience the first device powered by Ryzen Z1 processors.”

Image: ASUS

The performance of the chips is sufficient to master even demanding AAA titles. And if more power is needed, there is also the option of connecting an external graphics card with XG Mobile. So you can theoretically fall back on the graphics power of a GeForce RTX 4090 and the associated features.

Handheld or stationary?

The ASUS ROG ALLY can not only be used in practical handheld mode, but can also be connected to a TV or monitor using a docking function. Thanks to controller support, you can even make yourself comfortable on the couch with friends and play together. Corresponding multiplayer titles are available in sufficient numbers.

All games that run on a classic PC also work with the ASUS ROG ALLY. It doesn’t matter whether the games are on Steam, Epic Games, GOG or another platform. The operating system used is normal Windows 11. Games from different launchers can be easily combined in the Armory Crate software. At launch, there is also a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership on top.

The 17-inch IPS panel is protected by Gorilla Glass DXC and Gorilla Glass Victus, which has the practical side effect that it reflects less and is therefore easy to read outdoors. The screen has a Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) and has a brisk refresh rate of 120 Hertz. Even hectic game situations are displayed absolutely fluidly. The sRGB color space is covered 100 percent and the brightness is 500 cd/m². Meanwhile, the touch support of the display guarantees intuitive use in everyday life.

Image: ASUS

The Ryzen chip is supported by 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 6400 MHz and a 512 GB SSD. The memory can also be expanded using a micro SD card. The handheld PC is connected to the Internet via WiFi 6E. In order to ensure pleasant temperatures even during long gaming sessions, Asus relied on a ROG Zero Gravity thermal system, consisting of a dual fan system with ultra-thin cooling fins and low-friction heat pipes.

The battery has a capacity of 40 watt hours. According to Asus, this is enough to watch videos for more than 400 minutes at a time or to play games for up to 120 minutes at a time. The battery is charged via USB-C. Just 30 minutes should be enough to fill the battery pack up to half. There is also a 3.5mm jack for headphones.

With its compact dimensions (280 mm x 212 mm x 111 mm) and a weight of just 608 grams, the ASUS ROG ALLY is comfortable to hold. At the same time, the handheld PC can also be transported easily. Incidentally, Asus also has a suitable carrying case in its range. The placement of the buttons was chosen so that they can all be reached as conveniently as possible. Meanwhile, knurled handles ensure that the console does not slip.