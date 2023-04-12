Under the powerful shooting ability of the Webb Space Telescope, Uranus shows 11 clear planetary rings, just like the second Saturn in the solar system.

Every planet in the solar system has its quirks, and Uranus is one of them. It is an ice giant, composed of water ice, methane, and ammonia surrounding a rocky core, with an atmosphere dominated by storm clouds (but not as cloudy as the atmosphere of the gas giant Jupiter), and has 27 moons. The most special thing is that the inclination of Uranus’ rotation axis and the ecliptic plane is as high as 98 degrees, which is the famous “lying around the sun”.

Uranus is located near the edge of the solar system (an average distance of 2.9 billion kilometers from the sun), and cannot be observed with the naked eye, let alone the 13 faint rings of ice and dust on Uranus—it was not until Voyager 2 flew by Uranus at close range in 1986 that astronomers confirmed that there were indeed ring.

Now astronomers rely on the Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to zoom in on the surroundings of Uranus, making the rings appear in front of everyone in a very spectacular manner. The new picture shows that Uranus has 11 rings, 9 rings are classified as the main ring of the planet, and 2 rings are darker dust rings .

In the past, the polar features of Uranus were difficult to observe carefully with powerful telescopes such as the Hubble Telescope and the Keck Observatory. It is generally known that there is a seasonal polar cap at the pole of Uranus, but astronomers are not completely sure about the cause. They only know that it will appear when the sun shines on Uranus. Data now collected by the Webb telescope should help solve the mystery of why polar caps appear in direct sunlight in summer and disappear in autumn.

(First image source: NASA)

