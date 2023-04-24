Powerful specifications and excellent performance! Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Unboxing Review

As the performance of computers becomes more and more powerful, in fact, for many workers who do clerical work or even video editing, the desktop computers or laptops they use may be in a state of “excessive performance”! To put it simply, in the operating environment used, the specifications of the hardware have already far exceeded the performance requirements of the software. In environments that do not require multitasking or high-speed computing (such as games and 3D graphics requirements), in fact, A set of so-called “low-end” or small-sized computers can meet the needs of most people!

We have introduced many Mini PCs to you in the past, and this article is to bring you Intel’s own brand NUC 13 Pro, which uses Intel’s latest processor as the platform architecture model. The model of this computer is , and the product is mainly aimed at users who need a mini case size, but wish to retain good hardware expansion capabilities, as well as stable and adequate performance.

This Mini PC is configured with an Intel i7-1360P processor (16 threads, 4P, 8E, with a maximum speed of 4.70 GHz), a built-in 512GB M.2 SSD data access space, and a set of M.2 SSD reserved SATA III SSD expands storage space, built-in Windows 11 operating system, buy it back and use it quickly without any professional skills! The memory part is configured with two sets of DDR4 SO-DIMMs. Two 16GB DDR4 memory lines are pre-installed to form a 32GB main memory space. Users can easily replace and upgrade the memory space at any time.

Intel’s NUC 13 Pro Mini PC is generally for general document users, and can also be advanced to meet general photo or video editing needs, as well as various business environment needs (such as POS, KIOSK); then enter the unboxing Let’s introduce it!

Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Unboxing

The packaging design of the product is quite exquisite, which is really to give Intel a thumbs up!

There is a feeling of unpacking a boutique, so hurry up to see if the product also has a boutique-level design?

Here you can see that the size of the transformer alone is equivalent to the size of the host, because it is to meet the power consumption requirements of this high-end computer system!

Take all the items to show everyone, the configured transformer is larger than the entry-level NUC

From right to left on the front panel of the host, there are power button, 3.5mm analog microphone input and stereo audio output, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1

One side is also equipped with a large area of ​​cooling mesh and anti-theft holes.

Although the host is small, there are quite a lot of I/O expansion terminals at the rear of the fuselage. We will introduce it from the left; there are DC in power input, TB4, HDMI 2.0b, RJ-45 wired network connector (2.5GbE), a The USB 3.1 Gen2 of the USB-A group, the USB 2.0 of the USB-A group, the TB4 and HDMI of the second group; and these I/Os also have large cooling holes of the fin radiator.

The other side is also equipped with a large area of ​​heat dissipation mesh, and there are more anti-theft holes.

internal structure design

According to the usual practice, of course, if we can dismantle it, we will try our best to dismantle it and share it with everyone!

After loosening the four screws on the base, the base can be removed smoothly; here you can see that there are two thermal pads pre-attached to the base for M.2 SSD (really considerate)

Provide two sets of memory modules that can be installed or replaced by yourself, and the pre-configured system disk can also be upgraded and replaced by yourself (Samsung M.2 SSD)

It is really not easy to reserve a DIY space for users to replace components in a very small motherboard area! The other side of the motherboard is the configuration area for the processor, cooling components and other electronic components.

performance test

Finally enter the link of performance testing!

Here you can see the Intel mobile processor (Core i7-1060P / 2,2 GHz), memory (16GB x2) and operating system information (the pre-loaded Win 11 Professional Edition is not the Home Edition!)

From the device manager, you can see the detailed hardware configuration. In addition to the 16-thread processor (built-in graphics core), you can see that Samsung MZVL2 51GB NVMe SSD is configured; you can also see that wireless Bluetooth is configured here. with Wi-Fi chip.

Use Cinebench R20 to test the processor’s single-core and multi-thread performance (Render part); the single-core performance reaches 718 pts, while the multi-thread performance reaches 4854 pts!

Use Cinebench R23 to test the single-core and multi-threaded performance of the processor); the single-core came to 1882 pts, while the multi-threaded performance came to 12184 pts!

Score 1889 on the Speed ​​Way test! However, the average FPS is lower than 30, after all, the performance of the internal display is limited!

Using Final Fantasy XV Benchmark to test the simulation game performance, it seems not ideal, so if you want to play 3A masterpieces further, don’t try it!

Samsung’s M.2 SSD in this system can play the PCIe 4.0 limit reading speed of 6330MB/s and writing speed of 4783 MB/s

continue reading the report

Test the speed of the USB-C (USB 3.2) external SSD, you can reach the near-limit reading speed of 975 MB/s and writing speed of 952 MB/s!

Using PCMark 10 to test the overall system performance, the score is 5968, which is very good!

The running score of CROSSMARK is very impressive, and the overall score reaches 1755 points~

Summary of experience

Perhaps everyone has never thought that a computer that can be used for home or business use can be as small as a palm! In addition to placing it on the desktop or hiding it behind the screen without taking up space, it can even be easily taken away at any time! If you are looking to purchase a desktop computer system, whether you want to use it in a commercial space in the office, or place it at home, it is very suitable, because it will subvert everyone’s imagination of the computer host, and it can also have a powerful Expand capacity and performance!

This article has powerful specifications and excellent performance! Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC unboxing evaluation first appeared in computer DIY.