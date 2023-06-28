GetResponse has enriched its platform with an AI Email Builder to create email marketing activities in less time and deliver tailored content for customers. Every day mailboxes are filled with messages with promotional offers, invitations, news, reflections on the hot topics of the moment. However, despite the vast exposure to messages of different types, the interest of Italians in this communication channel does not seem to fade. According to the latest data presented by GetResponse, in 2022 the total average opening rate of newsletters was 28.54%, 6 percentage points above the world average. This place Italy in the top 10 of the countries best disposed towards messages of a commercial and informative nature sent via e-mail.

Boost under-tapped email marketing efforts

Often, however, companies and those who use this channel on a professional level do not have the resources dedicated to creating and optimizing email marketing campaigns. The professionals themselves have little time to devote to this activity, thus not exploiting its potential. For this reason GetResponse announced the enhancement of its platform with the launch of its Artificial Intelligence Email Builder. The objective of the platform, one of the first to adopt OpenAI’s GPT technology in Italy, is to help professionals and entrepreneurs drastically reduce the time needed to create their email marketing campaigns. Also it is able to deliver more relevant and engaging content to their subscribers.

Less than 3 minutes

With the AI ​​Email Builder, creating a newsletter has become 6 times faster. Indeed, from the first data collected from its use in the United States, the creation of a newsletter has become 6 times faster, reducing the average time from 19 minutes to less than 3 minutes.

Powering email marketing efforts with AI

To generate their own newsletter users must simply enter the key details of their email. Such as, for example, the goal, the communicative tone you want to give, the occasion and the target audience. Creation takes place in seconds. The main advantage of the solution is that it generates all the contents of the email, including the text even in different languages, the subject optimized to increase the opening rate and the design, such as layout, photos and colours. If you want to further customize your creation, you can use the dedicated configurator.

Save time for other activities

Linda Romani, Senior Marketing Specialist di GetResponse

We truly believe that this AI Email Generator is the solution that both marketers, large companies, SMEs and entrepreneurs have been looking for for a long time. Save time to focus on campaign optimization and performance analysis.

