PowerPoint: 10 tips for an attentive audience

A success story: PowerPoint has been used for presentations for more than 35 years. Hardly any other software has influenced the design and flow of lectures as much as PowerPoint with its diverse design options and user-friendly templates. But PowerPoint’s many capabilities also come with the risk of creating poorly designed or overloaded presentations and boring the audience. Read our 10 tips on how to create successful PowerPoint presentations that your audience will engage with.

1. Clear structure

Before you start designing individual slides, you should make sure that your PowerPoint presentation has a clear structure and a logical structure. Therefore, plan in advance which main topics your presentation will cover and arrange them in a sensible order. When creating your PowerPoint presentation, start by outlining and list your main topics first.

Typically, a PowerPoint presentation begins with a starting slide that contains key information such as your name, the title of the presentation, and the date. In the main body, you should start each new topic with a new slide. Transitions such as interim conclusions make it easier to switch to a new topic. At the end of your presentation, you should summarize your conclusions, thank them for their attention, and indicate how to contact you. If necessary, a moderated question and answer session will follow your presentation.

2. Less is more

Avoid sentences that are too long or too much information on a PowerPoint slide. Be sure to convey your message clearly by using short sentences or bullet points that contain your key information. Limit yourself to a maximum of 6 to 7 short bullet points or phrases per slide. The slides are used to support you during your presentation or to supplement what has been said. You don’t have to copy your presentation verbatim or duplicate what was said. That would just bore or overwhelm your audience.

3. Visual content

Supplement the text on your slides with visual content such as images, charts or graphics. This will give you an appealing presentation that often conveys your position more effectively than plain text. However, your visual content should be related to what is being said and should reinforce the information, not distract from it. Videos are also ideal for enhancing PowerPoint presentations and arousing interest in the audience.

4. A consistent and attractive design

To design your PowerPoint presentation professionally, you should ensure consistent colors, fonts and layouts and only use a limited number of different colors and fonts.

Choose a maximum of 2 to 3 main colors that complement each other well. If you already have a corporate design for your company, then use this to derive the colors for your PowerPoint presentation. One color can serve as the main color and 1 to 2 other colors for accents and highlights. You should adapt graphic elements to your company colors. By the way: You can also color PowerPoint elements such as graphics and SmartObjects to match your company colors.

Choose 1 to 2 fonts to use throughout the presentation – one font for headings, the second for body text and notes. You can also derive the fonts from your corporate design – if available.

5. Readability

The text on the slides should be large enough so that the audience in the back of the lecture room can read it easily. Rule of thumb: Text in PowerPoint should be at least 24 points in size, the larger the more readable it is for your audience. Headings or main points can be 36 to 44 points. If you have the opportunity, you should test your presentation in the lecture room in advance, as the size of the screen and the size of the room also influence readability and, depending on this, the font size.

6. Interactive elements

Involve your audience in the lecture and start an exchange using interactive elements such as quizzes or puzzles. Live polls or polls, the results of which are displayed in the lecture, also attract attention and can provide you with helpful information about your audience. The Mentimeter tool, for example, is suitable for this.

Other interactive elements that can lighten up a PowerPoint presentation are multiple choice questions, puzzle pictures or short brain teasers.

If you make your PowerPoint presentation available as a recorded video, hyperlinks to exclusive content, external websites or videos are also suitable for more interactivity.

7. Elements of surprise

Use unexpected elements of surprise or visually appealing content every now and then to keep your audience engaged and reinforce your message. As already mentioned, this includes visual elements such as videos or images, interactive elements such as quizzes or surveys, but also anecdotes or quotes that fit the topic.

PowerPoint also offers numerous options for animating and highlighting elements on slides or gradually showing the content.

Live demonstrations also actively involve your audience.

However, with any surprising elements or animations, you should make sure that they meaningfully support the topic or message of your presentation and do not distract from it.

8. Storytelling

Connect the content of your presentation by telling a story or following a common thread. This allows you to better engage the audience, hold their attention and convey your message better.

To do this, structure your presentation like a story with a beginning, a middle, and an end. Use characters or examples that support your story. These can be case studies, success stories, customers or your employees. Stories that trigger feelings such as joy and empathy or build suspense are better remembered and your audience listens spellbound. At the end, don’t forget the summary and emphasize your main points again and derive your conclusions from them.

9. Preparation and rehearsal

Presentations and lectures need practice. Practice your presentation in advance, several times if necessary. Make sure you speak fluently and stay on time. Also make sure that you have mastered the technical process and that all elements, links and interactive elements work. If it is a guest lecture, you should clarify in advance whether you will bring your own laptop or how you will submit the presentation file. You should also discuss spatial conditions in advance.

10. Schedule a question and answer session

Plan enough time for questions and discussions in your lecture time. This shows that you are responsive to your audience and that you are interested in your listeners’ input.

