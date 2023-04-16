PowerPoint: Create Quiz | TechSmith

How to build questions and interactive elements into a presentation

Creating a quiz in PowerPoint is fairly easy and gives you the opportunity to make your presentation interactive. For example, test the knowledge of your listeners or find out more about your audience by asking specific questions. You can also use a quiz in PowerPoint as an introduction to your presentation, or you can use the quiz at the end of your presentation to repeat the content that has been conveyed. You can create a quiz directly in PowerPoint by creating the appropriate slides in PowerPoint. A second option is to create a quiz professionally and quickly using a quiz template like Camtasia’s.

Create quiz in PowerPoint: Create slides with questions and answers

If you want to create a quiz in PowerPoint, then first create a slide with your quiz question. For multiple choice or true/false questions, also include the answer choices on the quiz question slide.

From the question slide, link to the right or wrong answer slide:

Highlight the text to be linked on the question slide, for example the correct answer to a multiple-choice question. Paste a link: Go to either Insert > Link or call up the context menu with a right mouse click and click on Link…

To link quiz slides, go to Insert > Link or call Link… in the context menu by right-clicking.

3. In the input window select in the tab This document the slide you want to link to. Finally click on OK.

Choose in the tab This document the slide you want to link to.

Be sure to also start from the answer slide link meaningfully, for example to the slide with the next question. If you link from your first question slide to the wrong answer slide, you should link back to either the question slide or the correct answer slide from there.

You see: It is quite easy to create a quiz in PowerPoint, but if you want to create several quiz questions or different question types like Right wrong or gap text want to use, it gets complicated. In this case, it makes sense to use a template for a quiz. This is possible in Camtasia, for example.

Create quiz with Camtasia template

To insert a quiz into a tutorial video or presentation video, go to the left menu in Camtasia More > Interactivity and then up Add Quiz to: Timeline.

To insert a quiz, go to More > Interactivity and then up Add Quiz to: Timeline.

In the Characteristics You can now create questions and answers on the right-hand side of the screen. Camtasia gives you a choice of different question types:

gap text

Short answer (open text input)

Right wrong

In the properties, set the question type and the text for the question and answers.

Select a question type and enter the text of the question and possible answers. Decide whether you want viewers to receive feedback for correct or incorrect answers. click on add questionto add more questions.

Check out one preview from the quiz by clicking on the preview icon in the upper left corner of the properties. By the way, in the project preview, the quiz is not displayed on the canvas.

You can save your video with the interactive quiz as a local file and show it during your PowerPoint presentation. When saving, pay attention to the correct format and choose by all means MP4 mit Smart Player out of. For example, if you embed the quiz on your website, users can enter the answers themselves. Also, watch the Camtasia: Quizzes and Polls video or read our Quizzes article.