PowerPoint: insert and play video

This is how you can embed a video in PowerPoint and play it during the presentation

Videos are omnipresent in our media world and indispensable for many. How to insert a video into your PowerPoint presentation or link online videos from YouTube, Vimeo or other platforms to PowerPoint. Read what video formats work fine in PowerPoint and what options there are for embedding and playing videos in PowerPoint.

Contents:

PowerPoint: appropriate video formats to insert

Insert or embed video in PowerPoint?

When to Insert Video in PowerPoint? Advantages and disadvantages

How to insert video into PowerPoint

When to embed/link video in PowerPoint? Advantages and disadvantages

How to link video in PowerPoint

Insert stock videos into PowerPoint

Play Video in PowerPoint: Options

Video in PowerPoint: Effects and Fixes

PowerPoint: appropriate video formats to insert

In principle, almost all video formats are suitable for being inserted and played in PowerPoint. Of course, since PowerPoint is Microsoft software, all Windows formats are compatible, such as ASF, AVI and WMV. But standard formats such as QuickTime, MP4, MPG and MPEG also work.

If you insert a video in PowerPoint, i.e. save it in the file, you should always pay attention to the file size. Compressed file formats such as MP4 are more suitable due to the usually smaller file size. Videos with a very high resolution, such as HD videos, are less recommended – loading and playback problems can occur here with some playback devices.

Insert or embed video in PowerPoint?

PowerPoint gives you two ways to insert a video: you can either paste into the PowerPoint presentation, i.e. save the video file together with the PowerPoint file. Or you can watch the video link to the PowerPoint presentationthen your PowerPoint file will only contain a link to the video but not the video itself.

Both options have advantages and disadvantages. Which way you choose depends on the purpose of your presentation and what form the video is in.

When to Insert Video in PowerPoint? Advantages and disadvantages

When you insert a video into a PowerPoint presentation (i.e. this Save video with the presentation file), enlarge the PowerPoint file by approximately the file size of the video. Depending on the size of the video file, this will give you a very large PowerPoint file. To include a video in the presentation, you must also have the video as a separate file in a compatible format. The advantage of this method: You usually have no problems playing the video during the presentation and you don’t even need an Internet connection if you save the PowerPoint file with the inserted video on your hard drive, for example.

How to insert video into PowerPoint

First, click in your PowerPoint presentation where you want to insert the video. Now click on the ribbon Insert. You’ll find this on the far right of the menu bar Icon Video. Click on the small arrow next to the icon to open a drop-down menu. Here you choose movie from file out of. A window will now open in which you can select and insert the file from your computer or a hard drive.

To insert a video, go to the menu Insert > Video > Movie from File.

If your file is too large after inserting the video, read how you can compress a PowerPoint file, i.e. make it smaller.

When to embed/link video in PowerPoint? Advantages and disadvantages

If the video you want to embed in PowerPoint is already published on a platform, you can simply use the Insert a link to this video in the presentation. Videos that are available on YouTube or Vimeo, for example, can be easily integrated into PowerPoint presentations using a link. This will prevent your PowerPoint file from growing. However, they have the disadvantage that you can only play the video as long as it is available on the platform. In addition, you usually need an internet connection to play them. If the video is deleted from the platform or the link is changed, you will also lose the link and the video can no longer be played in PowerPoint.

How to link video in PowerPoint

First, click in your PowerPoint presentation where you want the video to appear. Now copy the URL or the shortcut link to the video. For films on Vimeo or YouTube, you can either copy the URL from the browser bar or use the function Share / Embed the full one Link copy.

Copy the link to the video in YouTube by typing Split select and there the link copy.

Now open up in PowerPoint Insert > Video and select from the drop down menu Onlinefilm out of. A dialog window opens. Here you paste the copied URL or the embed link and finally click on Insert.

Paste a link to the video in PowerPoint by clicking Insert > Video > Online Movie go.

Insert stock videos into PowerPoint

Don’t have video footage to insert or embed in PowerPoint? But you still want to spice up your presentation with a video? Then you can use stock videos for it. In newer versions, PowerPoint itself offers a selection of stock videos for insertion into presentations. To access these stock videos, go to the ribbon Insert > Video and select from the drop down menu Archive Videos out of. A window will now open on the right-hand side of the screen with thumbnails of stock videos that you can search by topic. Select in video to use it for example on the title slide or as a background for text slides and finally click on Insert.

Insert stock videos into PowerPoint via Insert > Video > Archive Videos.

Another source for stock videos is the TechSmith library. If you use Camtasia or Snagit, you automatically get access to many assets such as videos, intros, motion graphics or stock images and templates. You can edit the videos and add titles or text, for example, to insert them into a PowerPoint presentation.

You can insert stock videos and motion graphics from the TechSmith library into your PowerPoint presentation.

Record your online presentations with Camtasia Camtasia lets you record, edit, and edit lectures, online seminars, and tutorials like the pros. You can also take advantage of the Camtasia library of templates for presentations, stock images, MP4 movies and GIFs. See also Big tech companies no longer go public. And it is a problem Download Free Trial

Play Video in PowerPoint: Options

PowerPoint gives you several options to play the video during the live presentation. To control how the video plays during your presentation, click the video in the PowerPoint presentation, and then click on the ribbon reproduction.

Place in PowerPoint under reproduction determines how the inserted video is played.

Open next to Start the drop-down menu and activate your choice to play the video. Your video can either in click order to be started automatically or at the click on it. Also set more details for playing the video. For example, you can watch the video play endlessly or automatically rewind after playback. By jump marks insert, you can jump within the video and only show certain video excerpts during the presentation. Videos can also be shortened here. By the way, not all options for adjusting the video are available for linked videos.

Video in PowerPoint: Effects and Fixes

Finally, a few additional tips on how you can stage a video in PowerPoint even better: First click on the inserted video in the presentation and then open the tab Video format. Here you have video correction options and many effects to choose from: you can Brightness / Contrast customize the video. Under Color you can colorize the video or display it in black and white or sepia. You can video frame around the video, for example tilting the video slightly sideways to create the impression of a TV screen. Also Video effect such as shadows or 3D rotation are possible. If you don’t like the adaptation of the video, you can easily click on Reset to default undo the adjustments.

Place in PowerPoint under Video format effects and formatting for your video.

Also read the Adding animations and effects in PowerPoint article on this topic.