文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

With PowerWash Simulator one of the top games of 2022, it feels like the entire world of video gamers is taking the time to clean things up. As always, when something becomes hugely popular, more people want to have fun, and this game is no exception.

Now Square Enix has revealed that they will release a Final Fantasy VII-themed DLC for PowerWash Simulator calledMidgar Special Pack. Here, you’ll be in Meade for a heavy cleanse of things, places, and enemies, with special mention of 7th Heaven, Hardy-Daytona, and Guard Scorpion.

To make things even better…it’s free. However, no release date has been revealed yet. Will you get this and make Midgar shine?

