Powkiddy RGB20S buy cheap from 74€ (04/2023)

Powkiddy is certainly already known among handheld and emulation friends, but it confuses with an incredible number of devices and mostly a rather modest performance. With the recently introduced Powkiddy RGB20S, the tide seems to be turning. With supported emulations from the classic 8/16 bit consoles to the PSX, N64 and NDS, more performance seems to be offered here.

On Geekbuying.com you can get the handheld in a retro look thanks to the voucher for 73,95 € from China in the 16+128 GB version. You can get the 16+64 GB version for 117,99€.

Visually it falls Powkiddy RGB20S less so among the current handhelds, but offers enough buttons to also be able to operate “newer” systems well. Thanks to the 3.5″ IPS display, it is also suitable for trouser pockets. It’s already happening at the moment 73,95€ on Geekbuying.com los.

Specifications of the Powkiddy RGB20S

Powkiddy RGB20S Display 3,5″ IPS 640 x 480p processor Rockchip RK3326 Quad-Core 1,5GHz, ARM Cortex-A35 CPU GPU Mali-G31 Storage 1GB DDR3 RAM, memory card 16GB+32/128/256GB Features Dual-band WiFi, 2x MicroSD slots, mono speakers, 3.5mm jack battery pack 3500mAh, USB Type-C loaded, 8 h runtime Dimensions & Weight 120mm x 83mm x 20,8mm / 180g Supported emulations MAME/N64/PS/CP3/NEOGEO/GBA/NES/SFC/MD/NDS operating system Open source Linux

And then came the Powkiddy RGB20S…

Some of you will already be familiar with the sometimes cheap looking, sometimes very cheap Powkiddy handhelds of all kinds. Depending on the price segment, what you got for your money was okay. As far as we know and were able to test the manufacturer, none of the devices really stood out or was even absolutely convincing. Should that finally change with the Powkiddy RGB20S?

If I look at the technical data, the new handheld has a lot in common with the Anbernic RG351V handhelds. Form factor, display resolution, as well as the IPS panel and the aforementioned Rockship RK3326 are very similar. However, the button layout was designed differently, and even a second analog stick found its way into the case. The 4 separate large shoulder buttons on the back are also striking.

Key layout also for newer systems

Thanks to the large number of different buttons, on the back 4x shoulder buttons, of the Digikreuzes and the extra both analog sticks should really leave nothing to be desired when it comes to operation. A couple function keys for the menu navigation and Audio output volume are of course also available. The buttons and operating options look quite high-quality. Of course, only a test will show how well they work.

Emulations from 8 to 64 bits

Thanks to the slightly more powerful SOC, the handheld is also capable N64 games to to vote. Theoretically some can too PSP or Sega Dreamcast title halfway be played well. the latter is missing but in the listing the support systems. But there is also at least from NDS the speech. Depending on the adaptation of the operating system, the performance will not be fast enough for all DS games.

At least that’s our experience from the technically related Anbernic RG351V. At least there is a hint that these are the emulations that can be used, but they do not mean the end of the line: Custom Rom incoming?



(All this and much more.. (sing) 😎)

In addition, the system also directly supports 2 MicroSD slots. One for the operating system, the other for the games.

If you only want to devote yourself to the older 8 and 16 bit platforms anyway, you shouldn’t expect any problems with the performance here. How good that OpenLinux operating system is adjusted, but we can not really judge. But there will definitely be a possibility for a different surface. Maybe you will soon get a port of my favorite retro user interface Batocera to run on the handheld.

Including WLAN switch

The separate one seems a bit unusual WLAN slide button on the housing side. So should Multiplayer games be possible and also the viewing of The movie or the Consumption von Music Applied. Unfortunately, it is not clear how exactly this is integrated into the system. It is probably a simple media player that reads content from the MicroSD card.



(Unusual: the WLAN slide button)

Decent battery life

The battery measures the same as in the direct competition 3500mAh Capacity. But Powkiddy has one here Duration von up to 8 hours at. Presumably when watching videos, but not when actively emulating and playing the games. Loaded by the way USB-Typ-C Port and should be about 2 h for one complete charge require.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

Purely from the technical data sheet, I’m a bit impressed when it comes to the Powkiddy RGB20S. Of course, it doesn’t reinvent the wheel, nor does it offer more performance than other handhelds. The newer Anbernics (in the same price segment) do a little more, but aren’t much faster either. The overall package seems rock solid though. In addition, there is apparently also the possibility for a multiplayer game via the switchable WLAN.

All in all it sounds really exciting. If the price of under €100 can also be kept, the workmanship and the system, the performance are also consistent, then it will be really exciting.