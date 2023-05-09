Powkiddy V90 buy cheap from 33€ (05/2023)

The Powkiddy V90 Retro Console is a small handheld that was clearly modeled on the Game Boy Advance SP in terms of its design. The performance doesn’t break any records, but it should be enough for an hour or two of gaming fun.

A new retro handheld from Powkiddy has appeared on the market. The Powkiddy V90 draws attention to itself with a foldable design, a 3 inch (approx. 8 cm) display, compact dimensions and a weight of just 120g. The console can currently be ordered for a price from 36,29€ on Geekbuying.com.

Technical data at a glance

Powkiddy V90 Display 3 Zoll (7,62 cm) IPS LCD 320x240p, 4:3 Format processor AllWinner F1C100sARM9 @700MHz RAM 32MB Storage 16 GB (MicroSD Karte), max. 128GB battery pack 1020 mAh ~2-4h running time, changeable operating system Linux (NxHope OS) Mass weight 7,8 x 7,8 x 2,3 cm, 120 g

Inspired by the Game Boy Advance SP?

Those who are a few years older and the Game Boy is not a brick but the beginning of mobile gaming will recognize the design right away. Powkiddy relies on the look of the Game Boy Advance SPwhich at that time made for a whole range of enthusiastic gamers with its illuminated display and its foldable design.

Of the The retro console measures 7.8 x 7.8 x 2.3 cm in the folded state. When unfolded, you can expect about twice as much. When opened, the buttons appear on the lower part. Because of the size and shape you have to do without analog sticks here.

So you only have next to the control pad Start, Select, 4 Buttons and 4 shoulder buttons on the back side. Under the controls you can still find the 1 watt stereo speaker. On the sides there is space for the power button, a USB-C connector, a SD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Weak hardware, but cheap price

The Chinese manufacturer uses the display ein 3 Zoll (7,62 cm) IPS LC-Display with a resolution of 320×240 pixels. The little one is driven ~40€ cheap box from the elderly AllWinner F1C100s Single Core the one with maximum 700MHz clock is running.

We have seen this SOC in a wide variety of handhelds and emulation consoles in recent years. With 32MB RAM memory equipped, you immediately notice that it cannot deliver mega performance. The handheld does not have an internal memory, but is powered by a MicroSD card, in our case 16 GB, delivered. There are also a number of usable games on the MicroSD card.

For the energy supply comes a 1020 mAh battery starter battery for use, which according to the manufacturer for a term of up to 4 hours should suffice. The handheld is recharged via USB-C in around 2.5 hours.

What can the Powkiddy V90 actually do?

The manufacturer himself states that their retro console should be sufficient for emulations up to Playstation 1. The emulator and several games can also be found on the MicroSD card before.

However, the performance of the built-in, old SOC is hardly sufficient to really display every title on the console smoothly. You can certainly play simpler titles, but frame skip must remain activated here as well. Here you have to fall back on the trial and error principle.

But the other 8 bit & 16 bit systems like NES, SNES, MegaDrive, NEOGEO etc. run well.

But even with the popular SNES, the performance is not always enough. Especially when Nintendo’s then specially built FX chips have to be emulated. So a Super Mario World 2 Yoshis Island is not really playable.

Which systems are supported?

Playstation 1 Gameboy Gamboy Color Gameboy Advance NES (Nintendo) SNES (Super Nintendo) Mega Drive NEOGEO CPS (Arcade Automaten) There are also a few DOS games like Quake 1 and Quake 2. However, these, especially in the case of Quake 2, don’t run as smoothly as you would expect and the controls are also very limited, since there is only the digit cross to move. Likewise, Powkiddy uses the rather cumbersome and outdated Linux-based system NxHope OS surface back. Unfortunately, it is not open source and will not be further developed or even improved by the community. It is still usable, but the performance of some systems could also look a little better with adjustments or optimizations. Fortunately, the small handheld also supports custom firmwares, which offer a nicer overview and, above all, better performance. Super Mario World 2 Yoshi’s Island still doesn’t really run smoothly or perfectly, but it’s much better.

How legal is all of this?

In principle, the supplied games are pirated copies and with that we are clearly moving into illegal territory. However, you may own and play backup copies of your own games. So if you delete all your games except for the ones you own, there shouldn’t be any problems. In addition, most manufacturers, excluding Nintendo, no longer have a very large financial interest in their old games and often turn a blind eye here.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

With the Powkiddy V90, we have a retro console from the Far East that we know and have seen before. The built-in hardware is easily sufficient for the most common 8-bit and 16-bit emulations and, due to the form factor and the 4:3 screen, is predestined for Gameboy and Co.

For the price you get a compact system that should be quickly stowed away in any bag. All in all, you get a useful little overall package that should easily suffice for one or the other round of retro gaming fun for a small budget.