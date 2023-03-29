We know the basic design, don’t we? If you visit our site often, you will already know the Retro HDMI Game Sticks. After the countless no-name manufacturers, Powkiddy is now joining them.

It couldn’t be easier for retro games. At least if you support the simple emulations of the old 8 bit and 16 bit era and a few more “modern” consoles like PSX or Nintendo’s N64. It’s already happening right now 43,36€ on Powkiddy.com on offer.

Technical details of the Powkiddy Y6 HDMI Game Stick

Powkiddy Y6 chipset Amlogic Aigame 905X2 Quad-Core 1,8 GHz GPU Mali-G31 MP2 random access memory 1 GB LPDDR3 RAM storage space either 64 GB or 128 GB MicroSD connections HDMI, Micro SD card slot, USB Type-C power supply, USB port emulation interface Emuelec 4.3 Dimensions 10 x 3,7 x 1,5 Zentimeter Accesories 2x 2.4GHz wireless controllers Supported emulations PSP, PS1, N64, CP1, CP2, CP3, Neogeo, GBX, MAME, FC, FCE, SFC, GB, GBA, GBC, MDNGPC, MEGADRIVE, GAMEGEAR, SEGAGENESIS, SG-1000

Plug in and off you go

That sounds as banal as it is: the Gamimg Stick has one integrated HDMI port, the simpler way plugged directly into the TV or monitor becomes. But one more is required USB Type-C power supply, so that everything runs smoothly. If the HDMI port is somewhat inaccessible, an extension cable is included in the scope of delivery. Thanks to the two enclosed 2,4 GHz Controller you can start gambling right away on the couch.

A USB-A port is also integrated on the back of the stick, via which the two controllers are connected via a USB dongle. Alternatively, there would certainly also be the option of connecting a wired controller or fight stick.

What is supported?

The usual 8 and 16 bit as well as 32 bit systems are of course emulated. A MicroSD card is also included, which houses a number of games. The listing refers to: SG-1000, Master System, Game Gear, MegaDrive, NES, SNES, GameBoy, GameBoy Color, GameBoy Advance, Final Burn, Neo Geo, Capcom Play System 1/2/3, Playstation 1, N64 und PSP. Other emulators should probably be supported. Thus, the Atari and all its equipment will certainly also be supported. However, individual titles are not named.

As surface comes Emuelec 4.3 used, which was already used in many other emulations and systems. Unfortunately, you can’t see what the surface looks like at the moment. In the choice of language lies English, Spanish, Russian, Portuguese, Korean and Arabic. What the Language of games is concerned, it will be here too mostly English texts give, a few Asian versions and with a bit of luck sometimes a European version with German lyrics.

Is this legal?

The HDMI stick and the Emulec interface or the emulators are not illegal or prohibited. With the included games it’s a different story. Basically, these are pirated copies of the respective platforms and manufacturers. However, very few manufacturers still have a financial interest in the old games. However, exceptions confirm the rule: Nintendo sees things very differently and has already closed some platforms in the past.

Do you have to be afraid now? No, if anyone should be afraid of lawsuits, it’s the manufacturers who sell these sticks or emulations with games. If you want to be on the safe side, simply use the copies of your originals from home and copy them to the MicroSD stick. As long as no copy protection is circumvented here, there are no problems. And such security mechanisms did not initially exist in floppy disks, cartridges and CDs, or only extremely rarely.

entry-level hardware

What is actually in the rather small but long HDMI stick? Nobody will probably expect high-end hardware here. The Amlogic Aigame 905X2 Quad-Core clocks with 1,8 GHz and gets 1GB LPDDR3 memory put aside. According to the internet, you have a speed here between 50,000 – 61,000 antutu Points. Basically anything but modern and fast.

We cannot judge how good the performance of the system or the individual emulations is. The video output should be in a maximum resolution of 4k at 60 Hz. But that doesn’t mean that the games will be upscaled. Only the image format is supported.

Assessment: Buy Powkiddy Y6 Gaming HDMI Stick?

As already mentioned, Powkiddy is not the first manufacturer to have released such a practical, easy-to-use solution for direct playback on a TV or monitor. But the manufacturer has many years of experience with retro boxes of all kinds. The quality is usually only average, but the functions are always okay at the often quite low price.

So that will probably also apply to this HDMI stick with the two included controllers. As said, don’t expect quality like PS3 or similar controllers. Otherwise it would not be possible in terms of price.