PPE production in Germany – technology science research

The production of innovative personal protective equipment (PPE) has gained a new focus in times of the pandemic. The increased demand for protective equipment had multiplied the need for production units. German companies established themselves as important players on the market, but the issues of international competitiveness are fraught with numerous challenges.

Necessary product developments for international competitiveness

In recent years, German companies have proven their ability to respond quickly and effectively to the increased demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as PPE Germany GmbH, based in Berlin. As the leading manufacturer of respiratory masks, PPE Germany has made a name for itself as the largest producer of FFP2 masks in Germany and Europe since it was founded in 2020. Sales manager Max Leber has been there from the start, who attributes the success of PPE Germany primarily to further developments with innovative processes and know-how. “Today we produce up to 45 million medical and FFP2 masks per month at the Berlin site,” says Max Leber. The PPE sales manager knows that in order to be able to survive in international competition, the products and processes must be continuously developed. This is the only way to ensure that they remain competitive in the future. The aspects of sustainability must not be disregarded.

International competitiveness

Max Leber is convinced that a decisive factor for international competitiveness lies in high-quality protective clothing such as masks, disposable gloves, adult diapers and nonwovens. “The pandemic has made it clear how important independence from international markets can be. With its location in Germany, PPE Germany would like to ensure all supplies in the future and represent a solid mainstay for Europe,” says Leber.

Companies like PPE Germany have a high level of production expertise and can draw on a well-trained workforce. In addition, due to its geographical location, Germany is an important hub for the international movement of goods. PPE Germany has recognized these advantages and the production capacities are being further expanded.

Promotion of sustainability and circularity

The promotion of sustainability and recyclability in the field of personal protective equipment is moving up the agenda. “Using machines of the latest generation, we manufacture in Germany according to the world‘s highest standards,” says Max Leber. Through cooperation with official bodies and the highest certifications, PPE Germany GmbH is already preparing for future higher requirements with FFP2 masks and all medical masks. There are complaints in numerous sectors that German companies still have some catching up to do, but this does not apply to PPE Germany GmbH. PPE Germany develops new products and processes that reduce the use of environmentally harmful materials and ensure the longest possible service life. The use of recycling materials and renewable energies in production is also being increased and further developed. The goal of the PPE group of companies is clearly the efficient and ecological production of first-class personal protective equipment products.

new technologies

New technologies such as digitization, automation and artificial intelligence also play an important role here. Max Leber explains that the use of these technologies optimizes processes and makes them more efficient. In addition, innovative materials and materials are used with the aim of achieving high potential savings in resources and energy in the long term.

Max Leber emphasizes that challenges always offer opportunities. “Companies are faced with the opportunity to develop innovative products and processes that ensure sustainability and recyclability. This would not only strengthen international competitiveness, but also make an important contribution to environmental protection,” says Leber.

The European goal must be that European companies expand their production capacities at their European locations and at the same time develop innovative products and processes that reduce the use of environmentally harmful materials and ensure the longest possible service life. Only in this way can they continue to expand their position as important players in the market for PPE, strengthen international competitiveness, while at the same time contributing to environmental protection.

V.i.S.d.P.:

Chanel Ehlers

Project Manager & Blogger

Actually, Chanel is a project manager for app-based companies, but her passion is blogging and publishing ideas that enrich the world and make it a better place in a sustainable and long-term way. Chanel has been writing for ABOWI.com since 2022 and can be reached at [email protected].

FAQ

Why is the production of PPE in Germany important?

The production of PSA in Germany is important because it has gained enormous importance in times of the pandemic. German companies have been able to establish themselves as important players on the market, but their international competitiveness must be maintained. In addition, Germany has a high level of production expertise and can draw on a well-trained workforce. By expanding production capacities in Germany, companies can take advantage of these advantages and further expand their position as important players in the PPE market.

How can German companies strengthen their international competitiveness?

German companies can strengthen their international competitiveness through continuous further development of their products and processes. In doing so, they must also consider the sustainability and circularity of their production by developing innovative products and processes that reduce the use of environmentally harmful materials and ensure the longest possible service life. New technologies such as digitization, automation and artificial intelligence can help to optimize processes and make them more efficient. In addition, companies have to expand their production capacities in Germany in order to take advantage of the high level of production expertise and the well-trained workforce.

What role does sustainability play in the production of PPE?

Sustainability plays an important role in the production of PPE. Materials that are harmful to the environment must be reduced and the use of recycled materials and renewable energies in production must be increased. The development of innovative products and processes that ensure the longest possible service life is also important. New technologies such as digitization, automation and artificial intelligence can help to optimize processes and make them more efficient. Considering sustainability in the production of PPE can not only strengthen international competitiveness, but also make an important contribution to environmental protection.

PPE Germany GmbH based in Berlin are specialists in respiratory protection made in Germany. PPE Germany is one of the major European mask producers for high-quality FFP2 masks and started production in 2020 to ensure that the population is supplied with protective equipment. PPE Germany protects the health of people who have to work and live in complicated air conditions, for example through viral contamination, hospital germ contamination, bacterial contamination, dust, fibers (e.g. from mineral wool), industrial exhaust gases, fine dust. All PPE Germany products are certified and are subject to the strictest test standards.

company contact

PPE Germany GmbH

Max Leber

Mertensstrasse 63-115

13587 Berlin

+49 30 202366380

Press contact

PPE Germany GmbH

Max Leber

Mertensstrasse 63-115

13587 Berlin

+49 30 202366380

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

