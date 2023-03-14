ASUS IoT, a global provider of AIoT solutions, announced today that it is pleased to participate in Embedded World 2023, which will be held in Nuremberg, Germany from March 14th to 16th. On display will be the comprehensive ASUS IoT series, including Edge AI Computers, Industrial Motherboards, COM Express (COMe) Modules, Tinker Series Single Board Computers (SBCs), Mini PCs, Market Ready Solutions and AI Solutions plan. This impressive embedded and IoT product portfolio provides ASUS IoT leading hardware and software computing capabilities and services for different vertical markets.



ASUS IoT, powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors, today launched three next-generation edge AI GPU computers.

The PE3000G is a true fanless edge computer that works seamlessly with NVIDIA Ampere/Turing or Intel Arc A-Series MXM GPUs. Specifically, ASUS IoT supports Intel Arc A350M, A370M, A550M and A730M MXM GPUs. The PE4000G is a rugged edge computer that supports a 200W TDP GPU and up to two PCI Express (PCIe) expansion cards. The world‘s first industrial computer supporting up to 450W TDP GPU, the PE6000G is a very powerful monster – focusing on high-throughput graphics processing through PCIe 5.0.

All three new machines in the series have an excellent ability to withstand extreme environments, including significant temperature changes, wide voltage requirements, and even high vibration situations – from busy factory floors to bumpy roads. With up to 64GB of DDR5 4800MHz, fanless design and MIL-STD-810H compliance, they are flexible and resilient for demanding edge AI applications such as machine vision, smart video analytics and self-driving cars.

ASUS IoT also leveraged its presence in the embedded world to announce the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and the PE1100N AI edge computing system featuring Orin Nano. This delivers next-level AI performance in a small, fanless form factor ideal for edge AI. In particular, it has rich connectivity and benefits from a design that supports a wide range of temperatures and input voltages. It also offers optional WiFi and Bluetooth, and expandable slots for 4G/5G modules, making it ideal for industrial environments such as traffic and audience analysis.

ASUS IoT also revealed new members of the Tinker family, including the Tinker Board 3 series and Tinker V. A new series of open-frame tablets designed for industrial automation applications also uses the Tinker Board 3 as an embedded product.

Powered by a quad-core Cortex-A55 processor with 64-bit Arm architecture, the Tinker Board 3 series provides single-board computing in a small form factor and provides industry-leading support for Linux (Yocto and Debian) and Android systems. Backed by a lifetime guarantee of up to 7 years, the Tinker Board 3 series benefits from versatile interfaces that provide superior system scalability, including PoE, LVDS, COM and CAN bus, and M.2 E and M.2 B slots To correspond to wireless or 4G/5G expansion modules.

ASUS IoT has also taken a step forward by embedding Tinker Board 3 into its latest series of open-frame tablets to meet the growing digital transformation needs of smart industries, including HMI automation, self-service kiosks, signage and many IIoT applications . The new PP-101W-3568 and PP-156W-3568 models feature 10.1-inch and 15.6-inch projected capacitive touchscreens, respectively, with a 16:9 aspect ratio and an open bezel design for easy customization. Fanless design and Low-power CPU ensures better reliability and durability. With side stands and VESA mounts, ASUS IoT’s new open frame tablet supports multiple mounting methods and applications.

Finally, in this field, ASUS IoT launched the first 64-bit RISC-V SBC Tinker V, which uses an open source architecture to provide more choices for the industrial IoT developer community. This small Pico-ITX product has Linux system support and extensive I/O, providing flexibility for multifunctional industrial deployment.

ASUS IoT has also created a comprehensive portfolio of industrial motherboards, supporting the latest 13th generation Intel processors, designed to meet the needs of different industries. Specifically, the IM series uses rugged industrial motherboards, while EM provides a flexible industrial motherboard guarantee with an extended life cycle. Because of these key system components, ASUS IoT Configure-to-Order Service (CToS) is brought to market. Driven by ASUS IoT’s dedicated and agile R&D team, and supported by our wide range of industry suppliers, ASUS IoT is able to provide customers with fast time-to-market through production flexibility.

ASUS IoT also showcased the new Coral Dev Board Micro, a powerful microcontroller board with built-in camera, microphone, and Coral Edge TPU for rapid prototyping and deployment with on-device machine learning (ML ) low-power embedded systems with inference capabilities. Coral wireless add-on boards and PoE add-on boards snap in to provide Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or Ethernet connectivity.

In addition to powerful hardware capabilities, ASUS IoT also provides a full range of integrated and AI-enabled soft and easy solutions to realize smart manufacturing, including AISVision, AISPHM and AISEHS. AISVision is an intuitive toolkit that simplifies the business of system integrators (SI) and machine builders, supporting the creation of effective AI models for automated optical inspection (AOI). Compared to traditional AOI methods, AISVision requires only four steps to reduce 80% of the work normally required. AISPHM, the AIS Prediction and Health Management Platform, combines the rules-based ISO 10816 standard with our proprietary AI technology to improve the accuracy of the root cause diagnostic engine.

Finally AISEHS is an environment, health and safety (EHS) management service platform. This AI-powered SaaS aims to improve standard operations for worker safety and minimize potential risks through AI. It also provides EHS managers with visual risk reporting, helping enable greater production optimization and management.

