Practical test: Which is the best memory card for the Sony A7R V?

The Sony A7R V is not a sports camera, but with 10 frames per second it does achieve a decent continuous shooting speed. With a 61 megapixel sensor, a decent amount of data can accumulate here.

The memory card must be able to keep up here, otherwise there may be some delays when taking photos until the buffer is emptied.

But what is the ideal memory card for the Sony A7R V? Does it have to be a CFexpress Type A memory card? How much slower is a regular memory card? Can the A7R V V90 use memory cards?

Let’s find out in the practice test!

What memory cards does the Sony A7R V accept?

The Sony A7R V has two memory card slots, each of which can accept either an SD card or a CFexpress Type A memory card.

Of course, the A7R V comes with support for UHS-II memory cards.

With SD cards we have to distinguish between the various classes. We mainly have a division into UHS-I and UHS-II memory cards.

UHS-II memory cards have additional contacts on the back, which allow a higher data rate. UHS-I memory cards are limited to +- 95MB/s. There are memory cards that are faster, but they use tricks that go beyond the official standard, which are not necessarily supported by all card readers and cameras.

Theoretically, up to +- 300 MB/s are possible via UHS-II. However, whether a camera can really write to the memory card that quickly is often another matter. Especially with older cameras, the camera electronics simply throttled writing to the memory card.

UHS-II memory cards can also be used in UHS-I devices and card readers without any problems, just with the UHS-I speed.

Modern memory cards are divided into various classes.

V90 are currently the fastest memory cards.

The memory cards in comparison

I tested the following memory cards in the A7R V:

ADATA Premier Extreme R800/W700 512GB

Angelbird AV PRO SD MK2 V60 R280/W160 256GB

Kingston Canvas React Plus 256GB V90

Lexar Professional 2000x Gold Series 128GB

ProGrade SD UHS-II 128GB Card V60

SABRENT SD Karte 256GB V60

Samsung EVO Plus for Creators R100

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB MicroSD

SanDisk Extreme microSD A2 128GB

SanDisk Extreme PRO R300/W260 128GB

SanDisk Extreme SDXC UHS-I 180MB/s 128GB

Sony SF-M Tough Series R277/W150 SDXC 256GB

Transcend high speed 512GB SDXC memory card

UHS-I memory cards with more than 95 MB/s

UHS-I memory cards are actually limited to +- 95 MB/s. However, there are some UHS-I memory cards such as those from SanDisk and Samsung that achieve over 95 MB/s, sometimes up to 180 MB/s.

However, this requires special card readers! In “normal” SD card readers, these memory cards would only reach +- 95MB/s. The same often applies to use in cameras, which usually only support UHS-I up to 95MB/s.

First test

First, let’s take a look at the data rates of the memory cards in a card reader. The card reader comes

“ProGrade CFexpress Type A and SDXC/SDHC UHS-II Dual-Slot Card Reader | USB 3.2 Gen 2 (PG09)” (bei Amazon)

for use.

Lesend

Schreibend

Kingston Canvas React Plus 256GB

304

285

SanDisk Extreme PRO R300/W260 128GB

299

278

Lexar Professional 2000x Gold Series 128GB

303

270

SABRENT SD Karte 256GB V60

300

208

Sony SF-M Tough Series R277/W150 SDXC 256GB

291

194

Angelbird AV PRO SD MK2 V60 R280/W160 256GB

285

184

ProGrade SD UHS-II 128 GB Karte V60

279

154

ADATA Premier Extreme R800/W700 512GB

161

162

SanDisk Extreme SDXC UHS-I 180MB/s 128GB

184

103

SanDisk Extreme microSD A2 128GB

184

100

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB MicroSD

159

124

Transcend Highspeed 512GB SDXC Speicherkarte

154

129

Samsung EVO Plus for Creators R100

99

66

(MB/s)

First of all, we are primarily interested in the reading data rate, because this tells us how quickly we can read pictures and videos from the memory cards.

Assuming your card reader supports UHS-II, these would be the 5 fastest memory cards:

Kingston Canvas React Plus 256GB

SanDisk Extreme PRO R300/W260 128GB

Lexar Professional 2000x Gold Series 128GB

SABRENT SD Karte 256GB V60

Sony SF-M Tough Series R277/W150 SDXC 256GB

Writing is always a bit more difficult, because in practice it always depends on how fast your camera, here the A7R V, can actually write to the card. We look at this in the next part.

The test setup on the A7R V

In order to test the memory cards in practice, I let the A7R V sweat a bit.

I used the following settings:

Compressed RAW Hi+ Burst speed (10 frames) Manual focus 1/2500 exposure

Here I recorded three values.

How long can the A7R V maintain full burst speed before throttling due to a full buffer. How long does it take for the images to be written from the buffer to the memory card. How many pictures were taken before the buffer was full.

How fast can the A7R V write to memory cards?

Let’s get to the measurements.

The Sony A7R V easily benefits from V90 memory cards such as the Kingston Canvas React Plus, Lexar Professional 2000x Gold Series or SanDisk Extreme PRO R300/W260.

However, the difference to a good V60 memory card like the SABRENT SD card V60 or Sony SF-M Tough Series is small!

Kingston Canvas React Plus 256GB V90

Lexar Professional 2000x Gold Series 128GB

SanDisk Extreme PRO R300/W260 128GB

SABRENT SD Karte 256GB V60

Angelbird AV PRO SD MK2 V60 R280/W160 256GB

Sony SF-M Tough Series R277/W150 SDXC 256GB

However, compared to a V30 memory card, you can expect a V90 to clear the buffer in 1/3 the time, which is quite remarkable.

Lexar and Sony

The Lexar Professional 2000x Gold Series is an outstanding memory card! However, I am a bit cautious with a recommendation here.

In my old Sony A7R IV and also the A7R II, I could unfortunately observe problematic behavior in combination with the Lexar UHS-II memory cards.

That means the camera hung up when writing to the memory card or produced a memory error. I didn’t lose any pictures and maybe these are stupid isolated cases, but I’m still a little more careful with the combination Sony + Lexar.

Unlimited continuous shooting with CFExpress Type A memory card

With a CFExpress Type A memory card, the Sony A7R V (Compressed RAW) achieves an “unlimited” burst rate.

Here the images are written from the buffer to the memory card faster than new images can be taken.

So if you really want to take “sports” photos with the A7R V, you should use a CFExpress memory card.

What about 8K video?

Sony recommends at least a V60 SD card for 8K video in the highest quality (400 Mbit).

1 minute of 8K video with the A7R V generates around 3GB of data. This is about 50 MB/s. So 8K video is not that extremely demanding in itself, but like Sony, I would still recommend a V60 memory card.

Which memory cards are of the best quality?

Unfortunately, it’s not easy to say which memory cards are the best from a quality/durability perspective. Any memory card can fail unexpectedly, and every manufacturer claims that their memory cards are the best in quality.

In practice, there can be massive fluctuations here, because cheap memory cards can use very cheap NAND, which can only handle a few hundred cycles, while good memory cards can use high-quality NAND and controllers, which can handle thousands of cycles.

But what is used and whether the memory cards use important features such as wear leveling is not specified to 99%.

It can be assumed that almost all of the more expensive memory cards (V60 and larger) support wear leveling, for example.

SABRENT is exciting here, who even state on their V60 memory card that they use BiCS5 NAND from KIOXIA. This would be very high quality NAND for a memory card!

I also suspect that SanDisk, Kingston, ProGrade also use high-quality NAND (probably even BiCS5) in their large models, but they don’t write it.

From the data that can be found, the SABRENT SD card V60 would probably be the “most durable” SD card.

What is the optimal memory card for the A7R V?

If you really want to get the most out of the continuous shooting function of your Sony A7R V, you should use a CFexpress Type A memory card.

The A7R V can write images to a CFexpress Type A memory card faster than it takes to write them. So you have an “unlimited buffer” here. I tested this with the Sony TOUGH CEA-G Series R800/W700.

Prefer to use an SD card? In principle, the A7R V can benefit from V90 SD cards such as the Kingston Canvas React Plus or the SanDisk Extreme PRO R300/W260.

However, these memory cards are also very expensive!

II would advise you to use a good V60 SD card. The V60 models, such as the SABRENT SD card 256GB V60, Angelbird AV PRO SD MK2 or the Angelbird AV PRO SD MK2 V60 R280/W160 are the best choice from a price/performance point of view!

In practice, the V60 cards in the A7R V are just +- 10% slower than the much more expensive V90 cards.

I myself use the SABRENT VSD card 256GB V60 in my Sony A7R V and have not had any problems with it so far!

Summarized:

