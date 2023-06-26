Practical test: Which is the best memory card for the Sony ZV-E10?

The Sony ZV-E10 is one of the best cameras in Sony’s lineup, at least from a price/performance perspective.

Like most entry-level cameras, this uses exactly one SD card slot. But what kind of SD card is optimal for the ZV-E10?

After all, the camera can film 4K 30 FPS and take up to 11 frames per second. In this article we will take a look at which SD cards make sense for the ZV-E10 and which memory card is optimal here.

13x SD cards for the ZV-E10 in comparison

We look at the following SD cards in combination with the Sony ZV-E10.

ADATA Premier Extreme R800/W700 512GB

Angelbird AV PRO SD MK2 V60 R280/W160 256GB

Kingston Canvas React Plus 256GB

Lexar Professional 2000x Gold Series 128GB

ProGrade SD UHS-II 128 GB Karte V60

SABRENT SD Karte 256GB V60

Samsung EVO Plus for Creators R100

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB MicroSD

SanDisk Extreme microSD A2 128GB

SanDisk Extreme PRO R300/W260 128GB

SanDisk Extreme SDXC UHS-I 180MB/s 128GB

Sony SF-M Tough Series R277/W150 SDXC 256GB

Transcend Highspeed 512GB SDXC Speicherkarte

Here we have a colorful mixture of extremely fast and expensive memory cards and cheaper models. We also have two microSD memory cards (Samsung Pro Plus and SanDisk Extreme microSD A2) for comparison, which I use with an adapter in the camera.

V30, V60, V90

Modern SD cards are divided into three classes:

Each memory card within a class must reach a certain minimum speed. V30 memory cards mostly use the UHS-I standard, V60 and V90 cards use UHS-II.

UHS-II memory cards are fully compatible with UHS-I devices and vice versa. However, UHS-II memory cards have additional contacts.

You need special card readers etc. here to use the full speed.

A first benchmark

First of all, let’s look at the values ​​of the memory cards in a card reader in the PC.

Unsurprisingly, the high-end models from Kingston, Lexar and SanDisk take first place here.

The cards from Sony, ProGrade and SABRENT are also exciting for us, which cannot quite keep up with the big flagship models in terms of writing, but are good in terms of reading. Accordingly, these cards allow you to quickly copy recordings, provided your card reader supports UHS-II.

Test build, ZV-E10

How did I take this test? I dullly tried each of the memory cards tested here in the ZV-E10.

I have the ZV-E10 on

Manual Focus Hi+ Burst Mode (11 FPS) Compressed RAW 1/2000

set and held the shutter button down and timed until the camera started slowing down due to the full buffer.

Then I timed the camera to write the cached images to the memory cards.

The memory cards were previously formatted in the camera.

Test results in the ZV-E10

Let’s come to my measurement results in the camera.

This is where it gets a bit boring, because practically all memory cards are the same. The difference between an expensive and on paper extremely fast V90 memory card and pretty much the cheapest usable SD card you can get is less than a second!

Effectively, the ZV-E10 cannot write to SD cards at more than approx. 40 MB/s. If your SD card writes more than 40 MB/s, you are “perfectly” equipped for the ZV-E10.

SD card for videos?

The ZV-E10 can produce 4K/30Hz videos. These aren’t that demanding in and of themselves.

1 minute of video generated about 770 MB of data for me. 770MB / 60 seconds = 12.83MB/s.

Mathematically, an SD card that can write around 13 MB/s is sufficient to record 4K videos with the ZV-E10.

However, you should always include a buffer here. So I would also choose an SD card with 40MB/s here and I think you are well equipped.

Conclusion

The Sony ZV-E10 is not particularly critical when it comes to memory cards. According to my tests, the camera can write to memory cards at a maximum of +- 40-50 MB/s.

So if you have a memory card with a write rate of more than approx. 50 MB/s, then you are perfectly equipped for the ZV-E10.

Practically all modern memory cards with 128GB+ manage this 50MB/s write rate without any major problems.

So if you later don’t care about the readout speed on the PC/notebook, just take the cheapest memory card that can reach 50MB/s+.

In my test, for example, this would be the Transcend Highspeed SDXC memory card, which would be completely sufficient for the ZV-E10.

These memory cards would be perfect for the ZV-E10! Faster memory cards don’t hurt, but they don’t give you more in the interaction with this camera either. You could only copy recordings to your PC faster here.

Here you have to know whether this is important to you and whether you even have a suitable UHS-II card reader. If so, I would look at the following models:

Larger V90 memory cards, on the other hand, make absolutely no sense in combination with the ZV-10, since they usually have the same read rate as the V60 models and only have better write rates, which the ZV-E10 cannot use.

