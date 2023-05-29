Praim’s VMware Ready certification for operating systems

Praim has now obtained the VMware Ready certification for its ThinOX4PC operating system and for the Thin Clients of the Neutrino and Meridian series. Praim, how Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) from VMware, actively participates in the Horizon Thin Client program. It also submits its products to the VMware Ready certification process aimed at verifying all the areas of application envisaged for virtualized infrastructures. It ranges from a secure connection, to audio/video performance, up to the use of modern video-conferencing applications and their optimizations.

The VMware Ready certification awarded to Praim

Thanks to the continuous updating of the connection clients released by VMware, the ThinOX4PC operating system allows you to reuse any hardware in the context of VDI. As such, it is certified for seamless integration with VMware Horizon 8 and earlier infrastructures. Just as the Praim Thin Clients of the Neutrino and Meridian series are certified with the Windows 10 IoT LTSC 2021 and Praim ThinOX operating systems.

To respond to customer inquiries

Praim products certified VMware Ready they satisfy fully the compatibility requirements with Horizon infrastructures. Then offer it to the customer warranty operation and support from VMware.