Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: All information about the smartwatch

PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

On July 26, 2023, Samsung has the new Galaxy Watch 6 presented as part of an unpacked event. The smartwatch is available in the two versions Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in two size options accessible.

Release Date: When will the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 be released?

The two clocks appear on 11. August 2023. However, they can be pre-ordered in advance.

Where and when can you pre-order the Galaxy Watch 6?

So has he Advance sale of the smart watch started immediately after the Unpacked event on July 26, 2023*. Those wishing to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 can do so up until one day before its official release date on August 11, 2023. The advance sale ends on August 10, 2023.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch can be Pre-order from all major retailers. Below:

PRE-ORDER SAMSUNG GALAXY WATCH 6

Is it worth pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6?

In order to boost the advance sale of the smartwatch, Samsung is offering various incentives. Below:

Free bracelet for the Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic EUR 75.00 exchange premium when trading in the old device EUR 15.00 discount on Samsung Care Plus

Due to the pre-order campaign with the free goodies and the exchange bonus so it may well be worth pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6*. This is especially true for anyone who has already thought about buying a new Galaxy Watch.

read too

Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro or Apple Watch Pro? A comparison of the two premium smartwatches

Price: How much will the new Samsung Galaxy Watch cost?

Die Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is from 319.00 euros available. The slightly larger Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic costs at least 419.00 euros. Depending on the size and connectivity, the watches can also be a bit more expensive. Here are the prices for the Galaxy Watch 6 at a glance:

Modelminimum pricemaximum priceGalaxy Watch 6ab 319,00 Eurobis 399,00 EuroGalaxy Watch 6 Classicab 419,00 Eurobis 499,00 Euro

read too

Apple Watch Ultra in the test: is it worth buying the 1000 euro smartwatch?

The new smartwatch is available in these size and color options

Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are available two size options each to select. The regular Galaxy Watch 6 is slightly smaller and in sizes 40 and 44 millimeters available, while the slightly larger Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has the option of 43 or 47 millimeters consists.

Also at the color of the case there is each two choices: Graphite (gray) or Silver (Silver) on the Galaxy Watch 6 and Black (Black) and Silver on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. In addition to these are the ones with the clocks compatible bracelets in more colors and styles available.

Specifications and features: What the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 offers

Although the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 differs little from its predecessors in terms of its design, it offers some changes and upgrades. These include, for example, this up to 20 (with the Galaxy Watch 6) or 30 percent (bei der Galaxy Watch 6 Classic) larger display or the new chip Samsung Exynos W930the 18 percent more computing power offers and apps 30 percent faster opens. In addition, the Battery capacity increased slightly, which should improve the already good battery life. More information about the technical data and functions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic is available in the overview:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 ClassicDisplay1.3 inches (40 mm) | 1.5 inches (44 mm)1.3 inches (43 mm) | 1.5 inches (47 millimeters)DisplaytechnologieAMOLEDAMOLEDresolution432 x 432 Pixel (40 Millimeter) | 480 x 480 Pixel (44 Millimeter)432 x 432 Pixel (43 Millimeter) | 480 x 480 Pixel (47 Millimeter)Display MaterialSapphire Glass Sapphire GlassHousingEdelstahlAluminiumChipExynos W930Exynos W930random access memory2 Gigabyte2 GigabyteStorage16 Gigabyte16 GigabyteconnectivityBluetooth, WLAN, 4G (optional)Bluetooth, WLAN, 4G (optional)battery pack300 mAh (40 mm) | 425 mAh (44 mm) | with fast charging function300 mAh (43 mm) | 425 mAh (47 mm) | with quick charge functionsensorsSamsung Bioactive Sensor (heart rate, heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis), infrared temperature sensor, acceleration measurement, air pressure measurement, gyrometer, geomagnetic sensor (electronic compass), light sensorSamsung Bioactive Sensor (heart rate, heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis), infrared temperature sensor, acceleration measurement, air pressure measurement, gyrometer , geomagnetic sensor (electronic compass), light sensorfunctionsFitness tracking, health tracking, sleep analysis, cycle tracking, body compositionFitness tracking, health tracking, sleep analysis, cycle tracking, body compositiondurability5 ATM (50 meters) waterproof, IP68 (dust and water proof), MIL-STD-810H (US military standard)5 ATM (50 meters) waterproof, IP68 (dust and water proof), MIL-STD-810H (US military standard)

Differences between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and its predecessors

How much the new smartwatch generation differs from theirs differs from predecessors? On the one hand, she offers a larger screen with narrower edges. In addition, the new one Chip and the improved one Battery. In addition, the Galaxy Watch 6 slimmer than previous Samsung smartwatches. Another difference is the different size options.

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

