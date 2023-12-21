Pre-orders are now open for the Blasphemous II Collector’s Edition, due out in 2024

Selecta Play Unveils Collector’s Edition of Blasphemous II

Last September, Selecta Play made the exciting announcement that they would be releasing a physical collector’s edition of the highly anticipated Blasphemous II, developed by The Game Kitchen.

This special Collector’s Edition will not only include the full version of Blasphemous II for the platform of your choice, but also a host of exclusive extras. Fans can look forward to a steelbook featuring unique artwork, a printed instruction manual crafted by the developers themselves, and a heartfelt thank-you letter from The Game Kitchen team.

In addition, the Collector’s Edition will also contain a metal “Marca del Martitio” coin, three art cards showcasing new artwork, and two CDs of music by composer Carlos Viola. Fans will also receive a downloadable digital soundtrack, a printed game guide with over 60 pages of blasphemous lore, an art book, and a certificate of authenticity – all encased in a specially designed collector’s box with a premium finish.

Selecta Play has teased fans with a glimpse of the stunning collector’s box in a new trailer, but is keeping further details under wraps for now. However, fans are encouraged to check out their review of Blasphemous II to get a taste of what’s to come.

With the upcoming release of the collector’s edition, it’s an exciting time for fans of the Blasphemous series. Stay tuned for more details and prepare to immerse yourself in the world of Blasphemous II.

