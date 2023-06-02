Predator eSports players look here!Free 16GB memory when you buy designated laptops | Tech Life of One Brother

Acer’s e-sports brand Predator has launched an exclusive VIP event for e-sports players, and free upgrades are available for designated laptops. However, this discount does not have a retroactive mechanism. If you want to participate in the latest event, you can contact the store or seek a return channel .

Players who buy Predator Helios Neo 16 will get the original 16GB memory for free, free upgrades including materials and work; Predator Orion desktop computer series, Predator Helios 18/16 notebook computer series, free Predator gaming chair when logging in, etc. from time to time. Discounts; buy Predator laptops, desktops, monitors, unlimited models, and log in to the Predator VIP website to get a 1-year extended warranty. The longer warranty is the most reassuring; the full range of Predator laptops is free maintenance service for unlimited fans, and unlimited Regularly go back to her natal home for activities, such as player exchange meetings and early access to new products.

Acer specially held a spring health check-up event at the service center in Taiwan, and invited Predator VIPs back to their mother’s home. As long as the Predator series laptops are within the warranty, they can enjoy regular maintenance suggestions such as laptop appearance cleaning, fan maintenance, and heat test. ; There are also discounts for SSD/ADT upgrades, free OS installation fees, and additional purchases of power supplies (ADT). Help recycle old phones/batteries, disassemble and return hard drives on site, so you can feel at ease.

In addition, Acer holds Predator VIP new product pre-experience activities from time to time to communicate with players, and based on player feedback, and provides exclusive bonuses for new products: Predator Helios Neo 16 special price of 52,900 yuan. During the event, just bring the laptop with the purchase receipt to Acer service center, you can enjoy the original 16GB memory for free installation, and another month of Xbox Games Pass or PC Game Pass; Predator Orion desktop computer series, the new Predator Helios 18/16 notebook series will be free upon login Gaming chairs, etc., the number of gifts is limited.