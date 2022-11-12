Predator XB283K KVbmiipruzx 28″ Gaming Monitor

▲ Predator XB283K KVbmiipruzx

This time, I want to evaluate the Predator XB283K launched by Acer. KVbmiipruzx gaming monitor, equipped with a 28-inch 4K 144Hz Agile-Splendor IPS panel, has a low 1ms GtG response time and is certified by AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, which can provide low afterimage, tear-free game screen. Coupled with 90% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and ultra-high color accuracy with an average DeltaE < 1, while meeting the needs of gamers and creators, it is a fairly comprehensive 4K 144Hz monitor product.

screen size 28″ Zoom 16:9 surface isolation – panel technology Innolux AAS (IPS type) Backlight Technology WLED (GB-LED + KSF) edge-lit backlight surface treatment Anti-glare coating, Haze=25%, 3H hardness Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixel pitch 0.160mm (157ppi) SDR brightness 400cd/m2 HDR peak brightness not provided HDR support/certification HDR10 standard, VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified native contrast 1000:1 Peak Dynamic Contrast 100,000,000:1 Viewing angle 178°/178° (CR>10) color display 1.07B / 10-bit Color gamut coverage 90% DCI-P3 GtG reaction time 1 ms maximum update rate 144Hz VRR Certification AMD FreeSync、NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible VRR range 48 – 144Hz (support LFC) Video interface 1 x DisplayPort 1.4a 2 x HDMI 2.1 (24Gbps) 1 x USB-C (supports 65W PD power supply) USB interface (upstream) 1 x USB-C (shared with display port) 1 x USB 3.0 Type B USB interface (downstream) 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A audio interface 1 x 3.5mm audio output Built-in speaker 2W x 2 VESA Mount 100 x 100mm inclination -5° ~ 20° Swing angle ±20° height adjustment 115mm vertical rotation support power input 100~240V, 50~60Hz power consumption 50W~160W Power Supplier External type (19.5V⎓[email protected]) size 646.4 × 417.9~532.9 × 236.3mm (with stand and base) weight 6.85kg (with stand and base)

▲ Three-sided borderless design

▲ Flat and layered design

The front of the Predator XB283K KVbmiipruzx adopts a three-sided borderless design. The bottom frame is slightly thicker than the general display because of the ambient light sensor, and the reflective Predator logo is pasted in the lower left corner. The plain black back does not have RGB lighting effects, but the appearance is layered through imitation metal wire drawing and sandblasting, and the Predator Logo is also added to the top and bottom of the pillars. The overall design is low-key and stylish.

The base of the monitor is ergonomically designed, providing -5º to 20º inclination, plus or minus 20° swing angle and 115mm height adjustment design, allowing players to use the most comfortable angle to view the screen, reducing the long-term use of the computer on the cervical spine. burden. It also supports ±90° vertical rotation, which is convenient for vertical use as a secondary screen. In addition, 100 x 100mm VESA Mount holes are reserved, and users can freely carry other monitor stands.

Provides LightSense automatic brightness adjustment function, ProxiSense automatic power saving function

▲ There is an ambient brightness sensor on the front

The Predator XB283K KVbmiipruzx is equipped with an ambient light sensor on the front, adding the LightSense function, which can automatically adjust the brightness of the display according to the current ambient light, so that users can get the most comfortable viewing experience at any time. At the same time, it has ProxiSense automatic power saving function, which will automatically enter power saving mode when it detects that the user has left the front of the computer, reducing power consumption and extending the life of the display panel.

Equipped with 28-inch Agile-Splendor IPS panel

▲ Equipped with Innolux’s AAS display panel, the viewing angle is qualified

In terms of display panels, Acer stated in the official promotion page of the display that the Predator XB283K KV is equipped with an Agile-Splendor IPS panel, but this is actually just an official Marketing Term specially modified for an IPS panel with both wide color gamut and low response time characteristics. The product is actually equipped with the M280DCA-E7B panel provided by Innolux Innolux. It is a 28.0-inch UHD AAS panel mass-produced by the manufacturer since the third quarter of 2020. It is an IPS type panel improved and launched by Innolux. It is very close to IPS in terms of its liquid crystal arrangement characteristics and can provide vertical and horizontal viewing angles of up to 178°, and the screen has good color and contrast performance at any angle.

panel manufacturer Innolux Innolux panel type AAS (IPS type) Panel model M280DCA-E7B native resolution 3840 x 2160 native refresh rate 144Hz color depth 16.7M – 8-bit Backlight type WLED (GB-LED + KSF) edge-lit backlight Zone dimming – additional technology – surface treatment Anti-glare coating, Haze=25%, 3H hardness

400nits brightness, VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified

The official specification of Predator XB283K KV states that its brightness is 400nits, but after actual measurement, it is found that the white point brightness at 100% brightness setting is only about 128nits, even if the maximum brightness mode in the OSD menu is turned on, the maximum brightness of SDR can reach 268nits , far lower than the official specification value of 400nits, it is recommended that the official should indicate the SDR brightness and HDR peak brightness of the display separately to avoid misunderstanding. As for the average SDR contrast ratio of 948:1, the performance is acceptable for an IPS panel display.

▲ Support HDR content display

The monitor supports HDR content display and has passed the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. After turning on HDR, the peak brightness can be increased to 403nits, and the static contrast ratio can also be increased to 1051:1. However, it is limited by the characteristics of IPS type panels, plus Without the assistance of partitioned backlight technology, the ability to restore dark details is weak, and the overall HDR performance is relatively ordinary.

HDR 403.12 0.3835 1051:1 100% (Max Brightness Mode) 268.12 0.2731 982:1 100% 127.76 0.1354 944:1 75% 98.86 0.1047 944:1 50% 75.22 0.0798 942:1 25% 51.30 0.0547 938:1 0% 27.08 0.0288 940:1

In terms of screen uniformity, the test uses 5 x 3 grid sampling for measurement. The results show that the brightness uniformity of U1 and U2 of the display at 100% brightness are 83.18% and 81.82% respectively, and the maximum difference is 16.8%. The brightness uniformity The performance is barely adequate. However, the maximum color difference value is 5.23 DeltaE. When browsing common large-area white scenes such as web pages and documents, it will be easier to detect the uneven color temperature of some locations, and there will be more room for improvement in color uniformity.

*Note: U1=Emin/Emax; U2=1-((Emax-Emin)/Eavg), the closer the value is to 100%, the better and should not be lower than 80%

90% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, support 10-bit color display

▲ Support 10-bit color display

In terms of color, the WLED backlight panel of the Predator XB283K KV uses a combination of green and blue LEDs and red phosphors, which has a more balanced three-primary color performance and lower blue light levels than the common blue LED + yellow phosphor solution. In addition, the LCD panel natively supports 8-bit color depth, but FRC technology is added to increase the color display capability to 10-bit depth. A monitor with a deep bit color has the advantage of being able to present a natural and smoother color gradation.

▲ With multiple color space mode selection

In terms of color gamut, the official claims that the display has 90% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, and there are multiple color space modes to choose from in the OSD menu, including normal, sRGB, Rec.709, HDR, EBU, DCI and SMPTE-C. The author used the Calibrite Colorchecker Display Plus color corrector to test the color gamut of each color mode, and all tests were carried out in the default value of the mode and in the SDR mode.

▲ The maximum color gamut volume range of the display

(The solid line is the color gamut of the monitor, and the dotted line is the sRGB color gamut)

The test results show that the XB283K KV has the largest color gamut volume measured in the general mode, which can reach 124.7% sRGB, 85.9% Adobe RGB and 88.3% DCI-P3, which is quite close to the officially announced 90% DCI-P3 value. For gamers who pursue color accuracy, this mode can present richer colors.

▲ Color gamut range in sRGB color space mode

(The solid line is the color gamut of the monitor, and the dotted line is the sRGB color gamut)

As for the color gamut reduction performance in other color space modes, it is also quite satisfactory. Among them, in sRGB and Rec.709 modes, about 95% of the sRGB color gamut can be covered under about 98% of the color gamut volume, and all modes are No problem with oversaturation.

generally 99.0% / 124.7% 81.5% / 85.9% 85.2% / 88.3% sRGB 95.1% / 98.0% 67.3% / 67.5% 69.2% / 69.4% Rec.709 95.2% / 97.7% 67.1% / 67.3% 69.0% / 69.2% EBU 95.3% / 99.7% 68.5% / 68.7% 70.5% / 70.7% DCI 98.9% / 117.1% 76.9% / 80.7% 82.6% / 83.0% SMPTE-C 88.7% / 90.4% 62.1% / 62.3% 64.0% / 64.1%

▲ sRGB mode color standard test report

In terms of color accuracy, Acer claims that the monitor has an average Delta < 1 color accuracy, but it does not provide an independent color calibration report, so there is no way to know. The author conducted a color standard test on the sRGB, Rec.709, DCI, EBU and SMPTE-C color space modes of the display. The test adopts a relatively strict 51-color test chart. The results show that all modes except DCI can indeed get the average value. Excellent color accuracy of DeltaE < 1, but the DCI mode corresponding to the DCI-P3 color gamut measured an average DeltaE = 1.02 and a maximum DeltaE = 4.87 due to insufficient color gamut coverage, but overall the color accuracy is already at a high level. performance, to meet the basic creative work needs.

sRGB 0.62 4 Rec.709 0.64 3.79 EBU 0.49 3.25 SMPTE-C 0.43 1.61 DCI 1.02 4.87

Supports 144Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible certified

▲ Certified by NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible

The Predator XB283K KV has a maximum screen refresh rate of 144Hz, supports 48-144Hz variable refresh rate control, and supports LFC low refresh rate compensation technology. At the same time through AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible certification, and compatible with VRR Over HDMI 2.1 function, both PC and home console players can enjoy a smooth and tear-free gaming experience.

VESA AdaptiveSync Support (not certified) AMD FreeSync Support (AMD FreeSync) NVIDIA G-Sync Support (NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible) VRR Over HDMI 2.1 support VRR range 48 – 144Hz LFC low refresh rate compensation support

▲ Provides smooth and tear-free gaming performance

Equipped with Fast IPS panel, extremely fast GtG response time

For gamers, in addition to high refresh rate and anti-tearing screen synchronization technology, the response time of the display is equally important. The shorter the response time, the less afterimages appear on high-speed dynamic pictures. The LCD panel mounted on the Predator XB283K KV is a member of the Fast-IPS panel. InnoLux claims that the native response time of the panel is only 3.5ms GtG, while Acer officially claims that the product has a response time as low as 1ms GtG, and provides a key in the OSD. 3 display response speed levels are available: standard and extreme. In fact, it is the common Overdrive mode. By pushing up the voltage that drives the liquid crystal layer of the LCD, it accelerates the deflection process of the liquid crystal molecules, thereby reducing the panel response time and reducing the residual image. shadow problem.

▲ Provides Overdrive function in OSD

However, increasing the LCD driving voltage to speed up the response time of course also has its shortcomings. If the voltage is adjusted too high, it will cause the problem of pixel overshoot (overshoot), and there will be more obvious inverse afterimages/ghost images on the screen than normal afterimages. Even though the initial response time of the display will decrease, the actual viewing effect will be even worse. The author will measure the GtG response time and Overshoot offset data of the display screen under different display response speed levels through the photosensitive detector and the voltage measuring device.

The results show that the response time of the XB283K KV when the Overdrive mode is not enabled is quite good, with an average response time of 5.26ms, which is similar to the panel specifications provided by Innolux.

When using the standard display response time level, the average response time can be reduced to 5.04ms, and most of the grayscale transitions can meet the 6.94ms update cycle required by the 144Hz refresh rate, and there is no Overshoot offset or inverse afterimage. question.

However, in the extreme display response time level, although the average initial response time can be compressed to 2.84ms, and the minimum response time can reach 1.3ms, the LCD panel will be too aggressive due to the voltage adjustment, resulting in a serious Overshoot offset problem, instead It will put the cart before the horse and there will be obvious reverse afterimages.

▲ Check the afterimage level of the monitor through the Ghosting Test website tool

(For details, please refer to the instructions provided by the BLUR BUSTERS network)

However, just looking at the data may be more abstract, and then I will use the Ghosting Test function on the Blur Busters Motion Tests website to shoot and compare the actual effect of the monitor at different response time levels.

▲ Overdrive level effect comparison

From the picture above, you can see that the pixel transition speed of the display without Overdrive mode is ideal, and the degree of afterimage is slight. At the standard level there is a slight improvement over when it is not enabled, the afterimage behind the UFO pattern becomes almost imperceptible. On the contrary, when you select the extreme level, you can see obvious ghost/reverse afterimage dragging behind the UFO pattern, which is in line with the above response time and Overshoot offset data. Looking at the above data and the actual shooting effect, the author suggests that users can choose the standard level with the best overall effect for daily use.

Add VRB dynamic clear mode

▲ With VRB dynamic clear mode

However, even if the display has a very low response time, due to the persistence of the human visual system, there will still be obvious motion blur problems when viewing high-speed dynamic images. In order to solve this problem, the Predator XB283K KV has added the VRB dynamic clear mode, which is actually the common MPRT / MBR mode, which belongs to the Black Frame Insertion technology (Black Frame Insertion) achieved by controlling the backlight module to flash rapidly. It can reduce the time for human eyes to see the picture, which can effectively reduce the problem of motion blur caused by the phenomenon of persistence of vision, and make the picture look clearer. The author will continue to use the Ghosting Test website tool to compare the visual differences under different VRB levels.

▲ VRB level effect comparison

The VRB mode of the Predator XB283K KV has only 2 adjustment levels—normal and extreme. From the comparison chart above, it can be seen that the normal level can already bring quite clear dynamic images, and the English strings that follow the pattern quickly can never be read. It becomes more and more clear and readable, and in extreme mode, you can see that the patterns and text have become very sharp and clear. However, the disadvantage of this technology is that the overall brightness of the picture will also decrease due to the reduction of the backlight lighting time, and it is easier for users to feel dizzy and uncomfortable when watching high-speed stroboscopic pictures. Enable this mode when playing competitive games and set the level to normal.

HDMI 2.1 + DP 1.4 + USB-C Display Input

▲ List of back ports

In terms of ports, the Predator XB283K KV has 2 HDMI 2.1, 1 DisplayPort 1.4 and 1 USB-C display input interface. It should be noted that both sets of HDMI ports are commonly known as the half-blood version of HDMI 2.1. Each channel only operates at 6Gbps bandwidth, providing a total bandwidth capacity of up to 24Gbps, and supports DSC 1.2a lossless compression technology. All interfaces support up to 3840 x 2160 resolution + 144Hz refresh rate + 10-bit color depth + RGB color format input if the output device supports DSC technology. However, since Sony PlayStation 5 does not support DSC technology, it can only support YCbCr 4:2:0 color format instead of YCbCr 4:2:2 when connected to PS5. There will be slight differences in color display between the two, but in It shouldn’t be noticeable when playing the game.

▲ USB-C interface supports 65W PD output

In addition to supporting display input, the USB-C interface also supports up to PD3.0 20V⎓3.3A 65W fast charging output, allowing users to connect laptops and other devices on the front line. In addition, the USB-C display input interface will use the operation mode of 4 DisplayPort channels by default, has the same transmission bandwidth as DisplayPort 1.4, and supports the same input mode as the DisplayPort interface. However, this will reduce the 4 USB 3.0 5Gbps ports on the monitor to USB 2.0 operation mode. If you want to keep the USB 3.0 speed, you need to sacrifice 2 DisplayPort channels and double the video bandwidth. The following table lists the best display settings supported by the three display interfaces.

3840 x 2160 144Hz 10-bit RGB ✔

3840 x 2160 144Hz 10-bit RGB ✔

3840 x 2160 120Hz 8-bit YCbCr420 ✔

3840 x 2160 60Hz 10-bit RGB ✔

▲ Two sets of USB 3.0 ports are located on the left side of the monitor

In addition, the USB Hub function is provided. As long as the computer or game console is connected to the USB 3.0 Type-B or USB 3.0 Type-C port of the monitor, it can provide 4 sets of USB 3.0 ports for users to connect the mouse, keyboard, hand controller and microphone. and other peripheral devices. At the same time, the built-in KVM Switch allows two devices to share peripheral devices, and the two devices can be switched and controlled through the OSD menu, avoiding the trouble of plugging and unplugging devices back and forth.

In terms of sound output, the monitor has a built-in pair of 2W stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack, which can output digital audio sources to external speakers or headphones.

Editor’s comment:

In recent years, the performance of graphics cards has greatly improved. Even if you run 3A masterpieces at 4K resolution, the FPS can easily break 100. Of course, you should consider upgrading the monitor when you change the computer. This time, the Predator XB283K Kvbmiipruzx for everyone is positioned as a mainstream 4K 144Hz gaming monitor. When equipped with the Fast-IPS panel provided by Innolux, the response time performance is really excellent, and it can basically provide extremely low residual image dynamics. It also has super high color accuracy performance with an average DeltaE < 1 in the sRGB color gamut, plus the practical Lightsense and ProxiSense functions, readers who want to change Mon in the near future should pay attention.