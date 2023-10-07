Predicting earthquakes could be possible in the future thanks to AI

Despite the continuous efforts of the scientific community, unfortunately there is still no effective way for when and where an earthquake will occur (no, not even IT-Alert can do it). However, a new study from the University of Texas has sparked new hope. Once again, help could come from Artificial Intelligence.

Developed by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin, the machine learning algorithm was trained on a five-year database of seismic recordings. Once trained, the AI ​​was tested on another set of data that may or may not have been taken before an earthquake.

The algorithm correctly predicted 70% of earthquakes (with a margin of 320 kilometers) a week before they occurred, precisely estimating their intensity. On the other hand, the AI ​​also gave several false alarms.

The data analyzed was taken in China and it is not yet known whether the same approach will work in other locations. In any case, this study could represent a milestone in earthquake prediction research driven by artificial intelligence.

“Predicting earthquakes is our Holy Grail”said Sergey Fomel, a member of the research team. “We’re not yet close to making predictions for anywhere in the world, but our results tell us that what we thought was an impossible problem, it is solvable at least in principle”.

