Home » Predicting earthquakes could be possible in the future thanks to AI
Technology

Predicting earthquakes could be possible in the future thanks to AI

by admin
Predicting earthquakes could be possible in the future thanks to AI

Despite the continuous efforts of the scientific community, unfortunately there is still no effective way for when and where an earthquake will occur (no, not even IT-Alert can do it). However, a new study from the University of Texas has sparked new hope. Once again, help could come from Artificial Intelligence.

Developed by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin, the machine learning algorithm was trained on a five-year database of seismic recordings. Once trained, the AI ​​was tested on another set of data that may or may not have been taken before an earthquake.

The algorithm correctly predicted 70% of earthquakes (with a margin of 320 kilometers) a week before they occurred, precisely estimating their intensity. On the other hand, the AI ​​also gave several false alarms.

The data analyzed was taken in China and it is not yet known whether the same approach will work in other locations. In any case, this study could represent a milestone in earthquake prediction research driven by artificial intelligence.

“Predicting earthquakes is our Holy Grail”said Sergey Fomel, a member of the research team. “We’re not yet close to making predictions for anywhere in the world, but our results tell us that what we thought was an impossible problem, it is solvable at least in principle”.

See also  The 5 best 3D printers for beginners in 2023

You may also like

China Plans to Expand Its Space Station as...

With gene therapy to fight Rett syndrome

SEGA Announces Pre-Orders for ATLUS’s New Strategy RPG...

The PC turns on but doesn’t start: problems...

“Silencers” for the fight against tumors

Vela Pulsar Shatters Gamma Ray Records with Highest-Ever...

Make compliance communication easier with videos

CDP Venture puts 30 million on the table...

Hololive Fan Game ‘Chrono Gear: Warden of Time’...

Space travel news currently 2023: All details and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy