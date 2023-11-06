Predicting the Specifications and Performance of the Nvidia Tegra T239 Processor in the Nintendo Switch 2 Game Console

New Predictions Emerge for Nintendo Switch 2: Nvidia Tegra T239 Processor and Potential Performance

In a recent review video, anchor Richard Leadbetter has conducted extensive research on the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 game console, specifically focusing on the expected specifications of the device. Leadbetter’s findings have brought to light some intriguing details that Nintendo enthusiasts will surely find fascinating.

One prominent piece of information highlighted in the review is the prediction that the processor model for the Nintendo Switch 2 will be the Nvidia T239. Leadbetter even went a step further and penned an article discussing the potential performance of the Nvidia T239 processor. This revelation has left many eagerly awaiting the official announcement from Nintendo.

Given that the Nvidia T239 processor and Nintendo Switch 2 console have yet to be released, Leadbetter cleverly opted to make use of the Intel Core i7-1360P CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU (4GB video memory) Dell Vostro as a suitable substitute for his research. To ensure a fair comparison, Leadbetter downclocked the graphics card to 750MHz and employed Ampere’s GA107 as the built-in processor, believing that it closely resembles the T239 processor.

While the clock speed of the Tegra T239 processor remains undisclosed, Leadbetter drew a comparison to the Tegra X1 GPU found in the original Switch console, which had a clock speed of 768MHz. He confidently asserted that the GPU clock of the Switch 2 is likely to surpass this figure, further enhancing its performance capabilities.

According to Leadbetter’s analysis, the performance of the Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to rival, if not exceed, that of the Sony PlayStation 4 game console. Notably, the Switch 2 is projected to achieve superior image rendering effects through the implementation of DLSS (Deep Learning Supersampling) and a file decompression engine.

Based on simulation tests, Leadbetter has drawn an interesting conclusion. When the Switch 2 runs the highly demanding “Death Stranding” game at a resolution of 720P, the console can reach a remarkable maximum frame rate of 52FPS. Impressively, when DLSS is enabled, the resolution is bumped up to 1080P, and the console achieves an impressive frame rate of 34.9 FPS.

Nintendo fans worldwide eagerly await the official announcement and release of the Nintendo Switch 2, where it is hoped that these predictions and speculations will be confirmed. Only time will tell if the Nvidia Tegra T239 processor, coupled with the performance capabilities mentioned, will truly revolutionize the handheld console gaming experience.

