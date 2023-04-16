Pregnancy test positive: Synthetic embryos placed in monkeys



Researchers have succeeded in creating new embryos in monkeys from stem cells – and no longer from sperm and egg cells. These “synthetic embryos” could then be implanted into the uterus of adult animals, which then actually showed the first signs of pregnancy – at least in some of them. This would be the furthest distance scientists have come with lab-grown monkey embryos. The study suggests that it may one day be possible to create fetuses in this way – and no longer just by the union of sperm and egg.

“It’s amazing,” says Susana Chuva de Sousa Lopes, a developmental biologist at Leiden University in the Netherlands, who is familiar with the study. “You could see that for the first time [synthetische Embryonen] can develop so far – and with such good quality.” It is also the first time that the embryo-like structures have been implanted in monkeys.

The research team led by Zhen Liu from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai initially started with embryonic stem cells that were originally obtained from macaque embryos. These cells are then grown in the lab for several generations, and under the right conditions have the potential to develop into just about any type of body cell — including those that make up organs, blood, and the nervous system.

Embryos grown in the laboratory

The team used a variety of laboratory methods, which they refined and improved, to advance the embryonic stem cells. Over the course of several days, the cells began to develop in a manner similar to that of embryos. The resulting clumps of cells are called blastoids because they look like early embryos called blastocysts.

After the blastoids had grown in a Petri dish for seven days, the researchers put them through a battery of tests to see how similar they were to typical embryos. In one test, the team separated the individual cells in the blastoids and checked which genes were expressed in each cell. In this way, the team analyzed over 6000 individual cells. These tests revealed great similarities between the stem cell-derived embryos and conventional monkey embryos. “The analysis blew us away,” says developmental biologist Chuva de Sousa Lopes. “The blastoids seem to turn into something that really looks like an embryo. And that’s really amazing.”

Some of the blastoids were grown longer – up to 17 days. These structures looked very similar to typical embryos, the researchers say. Other scientists call for more evidence here. The only way to find out how embryo-like these blastoids really are is to test whether they can develop in a monkey’s womb. So the team implanted eight to ten of these seven-day-old blastoids into the wombs of eight adult monkeys each. The researchers then observed the blastoids for three weeks.

The researchers believe that in three of these monkeys, the blastoids successfully implanted in the uterus and appeared to form a yolk sac – one of the very first signs of pregnancy. The affected monkeys also had elevated levels of pregnancy hormones. In other words, you would have had a positive pregnancy test.

Monkey blastoids stopped developing

The presence of these hormones is not surprising, says Nicolas Rivron of the Austrian Academy of Sciences in Vienna, who conducted similar research in mice. It’s a set of cells in the developing embryo that produce these hormones, whether the embryo is developing or not, he says. As part of his own research, Rivron and his colleagues grew human blastoids in the laboratory. If you dip a pregnancy test into the Petri dish, the result was positive here too.

However, within 20 days of the transfer, the monkey blastoids stopped developing and appeared to resolve, according to Liu and colleagues, who published their findings in the journal Cell Stem Cell. This suggests that the blastoids are still not perfect replicas of normal embryos, says Alfonso Martinez Arias, a developmental biologist at Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, ​​Spain. At the moment, “it’s clearly not working,” he says.

This could be because a typical embryo is formed from an egg, which is then fertilized by sperm. A blastoid made from stem cells might express genes in the same way as a normal embryo, but it might be missing “something crucial” that’s normally derived from an oocyte, says Martinez Arias.

There’s also a possibility that the team would have made more progress if the experiment had been conducted on more monkeys. However, of the 484 blastoids that developed on day seven, only five survived to day seventeen. And implantation of an embryo in the uterus is difficult, says Chuva de Sousa Lopes. “Even with in vitro fertilization (IVF) in humans, it’s a bottleneck to get pregnant,” says the developmental biologist. “If you did that with 100 monkeys, there might be two that would still be pregnant.”

A model embryo

However, monkey lives are precious, says Martinez Arias, and such large-scale experiments would likely not be considered ethical. All this does not mean that the Blastoid experiments are useless. They are already a good model of what happens in the earliest stages of embryonic development in monkeys – and possibly humans too.

Researchers hope the monkey blastoids will help science learn more about human embryos. We know very little about how the union of sperm and egg eventually leads to the development of our organs and nervous system—and why it can sometimes go wrong. As a rule, research is not allowed to examine human embryos longer than 14 days after fertilization in the laboratory. Recently published international guidelines also stress that human blastoids should never be implanted in humans or other animals.

“We want to understand human development, and it’s not medically safe, human blastoids [in Menschen] transfer,” says Rivron. “We have to find an alternative. And nonhuman primates are man’s closest relatives.”

Experts hope this type of research will tell us more about human pregnancy, including why some women have trouble conceiving and why miscarriages occur. Since scientists could create an unlimited number of blastoids, they would not have to rely on animals as embryo donors. And they would be able to test drugs on hundreds or even thousands of blastoids — in hopes, for example, of finding ways to improve IVF, says Naomi Moris, who researches embryo development at the Crick Institute in London.

Are the stem cell babies coming?

As techniques advance, researchers are likely to find ways to use stem cells to create more mature embryos and possibly fetuses and live baby animals. “There seems to be some sort of race to see who’s going to get something out of those blastoids first,” says Martinez Arias.

As things stand, there is no way that any of these blastoids could develop into a fetus or eventually a baby monkey. But the technology keeps getting better. Research on synthetic embryos has only really taken off in the last five to 10 years – and tremendous progress has been made in that time, says Moris of the Crick Institute.

“We’re definitely moving very quickly. Developments in this area are progressing very, very quickly,” she says. You have to make sure that the laws keep up with developments “to make sure that we don’t press ahead too quickly,” she says. One of the ideas is that human beings are no longer created through sex, but from stem cells, which would bring completely new possibilities in fertility treatment.

But that will take time, observers believe. “One day, will someone make a monkey out of a blastoid? Probably,” says developmental biologist Martinez Arias. “But I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon.”



(jl)

