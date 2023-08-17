Preload started, Steam players still have to wait

Only a few weeks left until the release of Starfield. The space adventure is one of the highlights of the year and is eagerly awaited by many players. Now even the preload is ready. But many will have to be patient.

Starfield can be downloaded in advance so that you can start right away on September 6, 2023. This so-called preload is now possible for PC and Xbox users who have pre-ordered the game. However, there is one not insignificant exception: Steam players can only start downloading from August 30th.

The early download should be worthwhile for many players. After all, at least 125 GB of storage space is required for Starfield. Depending on the internet speed, this may take some time. Overloaded servers can also be added on the release day. We already informed you about the other system requirements here a few weeks ago.

But on September 6th, you probably won’t be able to do without a download entirely. Experience has shown that the developers are still preparing a day-one patch that irons out some errors that have yet to be found. In all probability, this should also apply to Starfield. As a rule, the size of this patch is still quite manageable.

Starfield will be released exclusively for Xbox and PC. There is no release for the PlayStation 5. Starfield will also be available in Xbox Game Pass. Premium Edition owners have two reasons to be happy. Not only does it offer a lot of additional content, it also lets you dive into the game five days earlier.

