In The Game Awards (TGA), Blizzard Entertainment officially announced: “”Diablo 4″ will be launched on June 6, 2023 and pre-orders will begin.”

The story of this generation lies in the return of Lilith. You still remember that Saint Huary was created by an angel and a demon, and the former archangel Inaris of the Supreme Heaven has also returned to him and Lilith. created world. Once again, the fates of the two men meet, and everything that was built is now threatened with destruction.

Ages after her exile, her calling ushered in an age of darkness and hatred.

In the latest trailer, the angels lead Nephalem into hell and meet Lilith’s army of hell.

“Diablo 4” created by this generation of open world will have characters such as barbarians, druids, necromancers, thieves, and magicians. Travel through the vast Sanctuary, hone your skills and discover powerful characters. equipment to fight against the endless darkness aroused by Lilith’s return.

“Diablo 4” pre-orders are open for NT$2,219 for the standard edition, NT$2,819 for the digital deluxe edition, and NT$3,119 for the ultimate edition. Both the digital deluxe and the ultimate editions have a “4-day early access” game, and pre-order players can directly participate in the game. Beta testing.

Dear old Diablo players, will this generation come back to experience a new hell?

source: tw.shop.battle.net