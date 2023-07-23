Preply, the language learning platform born in Ukraine, expands to 30 countries and grows

The war has not slowed the growth of piattaforma edtech Preply. A success story that starts from Ukraine and from there expands all over the world: founded by Kirill Bigai, Serge Lukyanov and Dmytro VoloshynPreply is one global language learning platform Today present in 30 countries between Europe, the USA, Africa, Asia and Latin America. Headquartered in the United States and with more than 500 employees of 60 different nationalities, Preply today connects over 35,000 teachers for 50 languages ​​with hundreds of thousands of students in 180 countries all over the world. The startup has just announced a capital increase of 70 million dollars, which brings the total capital raised by Preply to 120 million dollars.

And co-founders Dmytro Voloshyn, Kirill Bigai and Serge Lukyanov.

Growth despite the war

It helped that Preply was, even before the war, a global company. “Almost all of our business and customers were in the US, EU, Latin America and APAC, and our financial flows and servers were outside of Ukraine,” he said. Kirill Bigai to the British newspaper Sifted -. It also didn’t hurt that, during that time, less than a quarter of Preply’s staff were in Ukraine.” At the start of the war Bigai, along with the vast majority of the company’s 400 employees, were located in Barcelona, ​​where Preply has had an office since 2019.

Training How GoVR works, the virtual reality platform for learning languages ​​by Simone Cosimi 13 June 2023

The new investment

“The funds will be used to strengthen our leadership in the category [dell’apprendimento delle lingue online] through AI-enhanced human teachers, providing a learning experience that is fast becoming game-changing.”

“While the team is truly global today, being a Ukrainian-founded company with significant R&D in Ukraine, this is a milestone to celebrate. A milestone that reflects the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian technology sector and all Ukrainians,” Bigai added.

Kirill Bigai

The funding comes at a time of tighter fundraising conditions for startups, which are struggling to raise money as easily as they did in the tech boom years of 2020 and 2021, caused by the Covid-19 lockdowns and monetary relaxation.

Statistics Most used languages ​​online: English dominates, and it’s a problem for everyone by Emanuele Capone 20 June 2023

How Preply works

Preply offers an innovative online platform that connects students with qualified teachers, able to create customized lesson plans by videoconference, adapting to the specific needs of the student’s budget, schedule and level of knowledge.

A distinctive element of Preply is theuse of Artificial Intelligence. In 2023, Preply introduced a virtual teaching assistant to improve the experience of tutors on the platform, simplifying access and optimizing use. In addition, the AI ​​actively analyzes student performance data and learning patterns, identifying the areas where students have the greatest difficulties. This allows you to develop personalized educational plans that address individual student needs and to share information with the tutoring community to improve the quality of lessons and achieve better learning outcomes. The combination of advanced technology and teachers of different nationalities makes Preply a state-of-the-art platform for learning languages ​​and more.

Good news After Naples, the Apple Academy courses also arrive in Palermo by Antonio Dini 03 July 2023

The numbers

Preply’s goal is to capture the online language learning market estimated to grow to $47 billion by 2025. Today, with hundreds of thousands of students from 180 countries around the world, Preply enrollment already exceeds that of Ivy League universities. For face-to-face instruction, the number of people using the Preply app has increased four-fold in the past two years, and in many geographic areas, enrollment has nearly doubled year over year. Also in relation to language learning in the B2B context there has been strong growth: in the last year Preply has tripled its business in the corporate sector with clients such as Bytedance (Tiktok), Mercedes and McKinsey.

According to recent statistics from Preply, approximately 63% of Italian users are dedicating their time to studying English, followed by 9% who focus on Italian and 8% on Spanish. The use of the platform in Italy is mainly aimed at improving the professional career (38%), conversation skills (26%) and preparation for exams (12%).

Interestingly, 91% of the Italian language teachers on Preply were born in Italy, which indicates an important local presence of language skills. Globally, Italian ranks as the seventh most popular language on Preply, with 100% year-over-year growth. The United States, Great Britain, Germany, Poland, Spain and France are the countries where Italian is most widely studied. Surprisingly, students come from as many as 124 different countries to learn Italian on this platform.

Artificial intelligence Bard arrives in Italy: Google’s generative AI responds (and speaks) in Italian by Emanuele Capone 13 July 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

