Comebacks from famous characters are not uncommon in the Star Wars universe – Disney+ has even given characters like Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi their own series, while Fan favorites like Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader and Darth Maul always deliver well-received cameo appearances. Another return could be in the offing now, as actress Natalie Portman has said she can see a Star Wars appearance in the future.

Star Wars: Natalie Portman Interested in Returning

In a video with GQ Magazine, Natalie Portman reiterated that she quite open to a Star Wars comeback. When asked by a fan on Reddit, she openly admitted this – but so far none of those responsible have asked her.

Check out the video with Natalie Portman here:

In the prequel trilogy, Portman played Queen Padmé Amidala, whose tragic relationship with Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith became the later heroes Luke and Leia. Even though Amidala died of a broken heart after the birth of the two siblings, according to the Star Wars canon, she could in a new series or spin-off film certainly occur at the time of the prequel films.

Star Wars fans would be happy about a comeback

In any case, the reactions under the video on YouTube speak for themselves – most of the commentators would love a return from Queen Amidala. After two of the most important stars of the prequel films, Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor, recently returned in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, many are now wishing the same for Natalie Portman.

