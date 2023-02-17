advertising

For players who are particularly fond of RGB lighting effects, CORSAIR has released an epoch-making software iCUE Murals Lighting, which can create amazing immersive lighting effects through CORSAIR iCUE. You can take advantage of this powerful feature to create mesmerizing lighting scenes using images, videos, and even on-screen visuals as colorful templates. With Murals, your desktop and your entire gaming room will be filled with vibrant, dazzling custom RGB lighting.

Murals Lighting is an intuitive and interactive tool that allows users to create custom RGB lighting effects in iCUE faster than ever. Upload any image, GIF or video into Murals, then place your RGB device on the screen to create stunning visuals throughout your setup. It’s an easy-to-use platform, and it’s a lot of fun watching your game space come to life with new effects.

Murals is compatible with almost any still or motion image file format, so you can choose your favorite video or background image, and even instantly match the game or media on-screen for a completely unique lighting effect. Whether it’s showcasing Pac-Man and primitive art on your keyboard and ambient lighting, or pulsing animations and audio visualizations across your PC, you can let your creativity run wild with Murals.

You can extend RGB lighting beyond your desktop with Murals Lighting, filling your room with dazzling and colorful RGB lighting. Thanks to partnerships with smart lighting ecosystems like Philips Hue and Nanoleaf, you can control devices like wall panels and smart bulbs in your game room from within iCUE, and when paired with Murals, your system, ambient lights, and walls can Shine bright in multi-dimensional light scenes formed by different colors and effects.

“We are excited to introduce iCUE Murals, a leap forward in system-wide interactive lighting control and personalization,” said Thi La, CORSAIR President and COO. We’ve had some amazing room lighting setups* from users using the beta version of Murals here. We can’t wait to see what unique lighting scenarios new users and seasoned veterans create with Murals.”

You can now experience countless lighting customization options on the RGB palette, or you can create your own colorful world with Murals Lighting.

To download the new version of iCUE including Murals Lighting, visit:

https://www.corsair.com/us/en/icue-murals-lighting

For more product information about CORSAIR, please consult the agent FELTON DISTRIBUTION LTD (Tel: +852 2273-8393).

FELTON Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FeltonHK

Corsair Hong Kong Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CorsairHongKong