Huawei announces HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate in Italy, the new top-of-the-range smartwatch packed with cutting-edge features for daring people who seek excellence.

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate, a one-of-a-kind smartwatch

The HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate case is made of zirconium-based Liquid Metal alloy 1 , an innovative material that enhances its aesthetics, making it a privileged choice among high-end watch models. Indeed, for the first time this material, usually reserved for traditional luxury watches, is being used for a smartwatch. Due to unique characteristics, especially increased strength and hardness by, respectively, 4.5 and 2.5 times those of stainless steel, HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate’s case is able to withstand extreme temperatures and shocks.

Available in two versions, Voyage Blue ed Expedition Black, it can be worn while exploring rocky terrain and hot deserts, as well as flaunted at a gala dinner and in everyday life.

“HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate is yes a smartwatch but we could say that it represents a separate category in the wearable field because it combines apparently different interests, on the one hand the search for an aesthetic studied in every detail, on the other the need to introduce functionality able to support the user as much as possible during arduous sporting activities”, he comments Arong Duan, General Manager CBG Huawei Italy. “The key element is the presence of exclusive materials that define a new concept of elegance and refinement through a device designed for extreme sports. I believe this is the true innovative scope of a product, offering a solution that has never been used before by interpreting real needs and going beyond all limits

required by user experience and reference market”.

The design of HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Voyage Blue is inspired by the disruptive force of the waves.

With ceramic bezel nanocristallina blu intense that recalls the color of sea water, this edition is designed for those who love water sports. HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate ExpeditionBlack, on the other hand, was created for the bravest who prefer outdoor adventures. The satin-brushed body made from obsidian-colored zirconium consists of a nanocrystalline ceramic ring with an integrated speedometer.

The quadrants of Voyage Blue e di Expedition Black show the time of 24 cities in 24 time zones, thus allowing professionals on the go to easily and intuitively keep time, wherever they are. Furthermore, it is possible to customize them thanks to the availability of different types of pre-set or downloadable dials from the Huawei Health app, choosing between premium versions and other more functional and practical ones, according to your needs.

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate presenta un display Slim 1.5 inch AMOLED LTPO and flexible, with a cover sapphire crystal 2 high strength, fully laminated and wear resistant. The band on the Voyage Blue version is made from an aerospace-grade titanium alloy that is twice as durable as stainless steel, yet is much lighter; moreover, both models are equipped with an exclusive strap in hydrogenated nitrile rubber (HNBR) with remarkable mechanical properties and wear resistance, ideal for diving. The smartwatch also features three buttons like a traditional high-end watch: 3D rotating crown, Function button and Assistance button for more agile and convenient interaction.

Dive mode to explore the underwater world up to 100 meters HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate redefines the standard of water resistance performance for smartwatches suitable for diving up to 100 meters. Thanks to a water resistance mechanism

with a 16-element waterproof design, the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate can withstand extreme pressure in water up to 100 meters deep, with also the support of an integrated buzzer capable of emitting sounds for multi-sensory alerts that help preserve your safety while you are underwater, a real innovation for smartwatches in the sector.

The device has undergone regular endurance tests water-based ISO 22810 up to 10 ATM and EN13319 certified for diving equipment.

Dive mode offers 4 different diving activities – recreational, technical, free and gauge diving – and allows you to measure and display your skin dive settings and GF (Gradient Factor) value. The device uses the Bühlmann 5 decompression algorithm which monitors dive data on a continuous basis and provides real-time recommendations based on the surrounding environment; it also allows you to set over 20 reminders, thus simplifying the organization and management of the dive plan.

Avventure outdoor

To better enjoy a multi-day outdoor adventure, you need to have a device with you that can guarantee long-lasting battery life. Just to meet this need, HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate integrates the new Expedition mode specially designed to be used in outdoor scenarios such as off-roading in the desert, camping and all kinds of excursions.

maximum of 100 meters. However, it should not be worn during hot showers, or saunas (Turkish baths), or during platform diving, high-pressure washing, or other activities involving the use of high pressure water, high temperatures, high levels of humidity or high flows fast water. After wearing the watch in salt water, rinse it slowly with clean water and dry it. Metal straps are not resistant to swimming and sweat. Hence, it is suggested to wear other types of straps in such conditions. Please visit Huawei’s official website for more information about waterproof at the following link.

Thanks to the five-system precision GNSS positioning capabilities in double

frequency, HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate offers professional-grade viewing of data in outdoor situations. The smartwatch accurately records the trajectory of the movement through marking points, accurately supporting the navigation of the marked points and the recorded trajectories for you to easily return to the starting point or any previous place.

The personal assistant on the wrist for practical, professional and complete monitoring

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate includes a number of features for the accurate management of your well-being, sending notifications in case of irregular heart rate, screening for arteriosclerosis risk with arterial stiffness detection, HRV analysis, continuous monitoring of SpO2, heart rate, sleep and stress.

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate also includes a series of smart features for everyday use of the device, in particular Bluetooth calls, quick replies to the main messaging apps, music playback and reminder alerts, thanks also to compatibility with Android and iOS smartphones.

Availability and price

From today, April 3, HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Expedition Black is available at a cost of 749,90 euro e HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Voyage Blue at a cost of 899.90 euros. Until April 23, with the purchase you can also get the top of the range true wireless earphones for free HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 worth 199.90 euros.

If you shop at Huawei Store, which recently ranked #1 in the best e-

Furthermore, the products are delivered within one or two working days and, in addition to a constantly updated showcase with promotions, the brand's e-commerce allows you to manage online payments in total safety, also through Satispay, or to choose to pay in installments with the new Klarna function, in three tranches without interest.

