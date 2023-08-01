Pretty thin website for Austria’s AI “strategy” costs almost 100,000 euros

It is called “Artificial Intelligence Mission Austria 2030” (AIM AT 2030) and is intended to lay the guard rails for Austria in the AI ​​age. However, the AI ​​strategy of the Austrian federal government is already two years old, has already been widely criticized and should actually be completely overhauled. The revision has not yet been submitted, but AIM AT 2030 has already received one thing: its own website. It is the responsibility of the Ministry of Climate Protection (BMK) of Leonore Gewessler and the Ministry of Finance (BMF) of ÖVP Minister Magnus Brunner.

As can be seen from a parliamentary question from NEOS MP Helmut Brandstätter to Environmental Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens), a total of 99,680 euros was earmarked for the website at ki-strategie.at. The goals associated with the information portal: “Making the implementation of the national AI strategy visible” for 31,960 euros, and the “further development of the national AI ecosystem” and 67,720 euros. This is currently reported by heute.at.

What is on the website? Not very much, namely 770 words and a few links. You can read about general platitudes like “The development and use of AI is intended to ensure the competitiveness of Austria as a technology and business location“. Anyone who wants to find out how much money Austria is providing for AI funding will not find it.

But you can click on Linkedin to join a page there with 22 followers, or you can subscribe to a newsletter. The federal government also believes that it is on the right track when it comes to AI strategy. A progress bar on the website should show that 70 percent of the AI ​​strategy (45 out of 64 measures) has already been implemented or is being implemented.

The commission for the website was issued in autumn 2022. According to an insider, the order went to the IT and AI consultancy leiwand.ai and the Industry 4.0 platform. The digital agency Spinnwerk is also involved, and winnovation consulting GmbH, majority owner of leiwand.ai, is responsible for editorial support.

“The fact that BMK and BMF spend almost 100,000 euros for a website with just 770 words of content is completely absurd,” said NEOS digitization spokesman Douglas Hoyos to heute.at. “That’s almost 130 euros per word! Instead of thinking ahead and finally implementing a sensible digitization strategy, the federal government prefers to throw tax money out of the window for a website with vague headlines to distract from their idleness.”

Non-objectives of the website according to the tender were an “overflowing, static website that is purely an information page” and the “establishment of parallel structures without using the existing initiatives, projects, etc.”

Not unimportant detail: The actual “AI strategy”, which can be downloaded as a PDF from the website, dates from 2021 and is the paper that Gewessler prepared together with Margarete Schramböck, who later resigned then Minister for Digitization and Economic Affairs ( ÖVP) submitted. Even then, the paper was criticized for being too vague, with experts saying it shouldn’t be called “strategy”.

At the beginning of June 2023, the government announced via State Secretary Florian Tursky (ÖVP) that they wanted to completely revise this paper. “The 2021 AI strategy has been overtaken by the developments of the last few months, and we have agreed to completely update the AI ​​strategy,” Tursky said at the time. Together with Climate Protection Minister Gewessler and Education Minister Martin Pollaschek, he wants to present the new strategy in several weeks. That was two months ago.

Incidentally, there are also some sub-pages from www.digitalaustria.gv.at, the Ministry of Climate Protection or the Ministry of Finance, where you can also load the outdated strategy paper. Why a new website is needed, where the old PDF is made available again, is unclear.

