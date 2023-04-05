The Cassa Centrale Group has signed an agreement with the National Anti-IT Crime Center for the Protection of Critical Infrastructures of the Postal Police to prevent and combat IT crimes. An agreement of particular importance for the protection of the “Country System”, because the IT systems and telematic networks supporting the institutional functions of the Group are considered interest national. This is due to the capillary geographical distribution on the Italian territory of the Cassa Centrale Group and the sensitivity of the data processed in the newspaper.

A collaboration of strategic importance

The agreement will make it possible to increase the coverage of the “public utility services” that the Cassa Centrale Group provides. Thus preventing and combating any form of illicit access, even attempted, for the purpose of interrupting services, unlawful theft of sensitive information and large-scale cyber attacks. For the State Police, the task is ensured by the Postal and Communications Police and, in particular, by the National Computer Crime Center for the Protection of Critical Infrastructures (CNAIPIC). With a 24-hour operations room available, the center is the point of contact for the management of critical events of infrastructures of national importance, operating in sensitive sectors of strategic importance for the country.

More infrastructure protection

The collaboration with the CNAIPIC therefore represents an important step for the Cassa Centrale Group to ensure customer confidence and the security of the national financial system at the same time. Cassa Centrale has always paid particular attention to IT security. And this both by investing in advanced technologies and by constantly training collaborators. However, in a context where cyber threats are increasingly sophisticated and evolving, the key is the collaboration with the competent Institutions and Bodies. The objective is to ensure ever greater protection of critical infrastructures.

Prevent and fight cyber crimes

The Cassa Centrale – Credito Cooperativo Italiano Group includes 68 BCCs – Casse Rurali – Raiffeisenkassen and 1,474 branches throughout Italy, more than 11,700 collaborators and over 460,000 Cooperator Members. With balance sheet assets of 92.8 billion, as of 31.12.2022 it ranks among the top 10 at national level. Net loans to customers amount to 47.9 billion while direct deposits reach 67.2 billion euros. With a CET1 ratio of 22.8%, it ranks among the most solid groups in Italy.