prevent fraud and reduce losses with AI and ML

Alessandro Cirinei, Product, Proposition & Innovation Director at Experian, points out how many companies use AI and ML to prevent fraud and reduce losses.

To improve the security of their businesses, many financial services and telecommunications companies are investing in new technologies. According to the recent Consumer and Business Report At Experian, nearly half (49%) of business leaders are increasing their fraud prevention budget. Research shows that companies are turning to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to reduce fraud losses and the costs associated with their management thanks to more accurate detection and automatic classification.

The main issues that prevent effective management to prevent fraud

Experian’s research of nearly 600 business leaders across EMEA shows three major challenges to effective fraud management. For 41% of those interviewed, the challenge primary lies in the difficulty and expense associated with managing many types of fraud prevention software. As threats become more complex, and characterized by different attack vectors, companies are faced with the need to combine multiple anti-fraud solutions. Without a coordinated approach, these tools can increase friction in the customer journey.

Costs too high and long waits

The second challenge highlighted by the research is the increase in delays and costs associated with referrals (36%). Organizations that rely on rules-based fraud prevention are finding that they need to manually review many of their transactions. These revisions they involve high costs as they require a team of anti-fraud agents to be constantly available to evaluate requests or purchases. Additionally, delays caused by manual reviews have a negative impact on conversions by forcing customers to wait.

Prevent fraud and reduce losses

The two challenges highlighted relate directly to the third: the inability to align fraud strategies with revenue growth strategies (32%). Consumers expect their online experiences to be quick and easy – fraud prevention solutions that introduce additional friction can hinder new customer acquisition.

Rigidity is useless

False positives are another problem. Strict anti-fraud rules can lead to legitimate customers being rejected by mistake. Depending on the business, this loss of potential earnings can be equal to or even greater than the actual fraud losses. Research suggests that many companies are not even aware of the impact of false positives as only 32% of respondents log this metric.

Keep up with new threats

The latest challenge highlighted in the research is that some organizations find it difficult to adjust models and rules quickly enough to respond to new fraud threats. As fraud continues to evolve, many organizations are looking for new solutions to help them keep pace and adapt to new threats.

How machine learning can solve these challenges

The use of machine learning is still relatively limited, with only half (53%) of the organizations surveyed already using it in different use cases. However, the adoption of this technology is growing rapidly, with 31% of companies surveyed saying they plan to implement machine learning in the next 12 months. This shows that a large percentage of organizations are starting to realize the benefits that machine learning can offer over rules-only fraud prevention solutions.

Prevent fraud and reduce losses by focusing on AI and ML

The benefits of using machine learning in fraud detection go beyond the primary goal of reducing losses, it also addresses many of the challenges associated with managing losses. The best ML models are able to automatically classify transactions with a precision much greater than is possible with rules alone. This increased accuracy helps balance the reduction in the fraud rate against the need for manual review. Thus reducing the cost of referrals and improving the customer experience.

A different feedback process

Another big advantage of ML fraud models is that they can be continually retrained on the latest strategies. As soon as a new type of fraud is identified, it can be added to the model before it has any real impact. This continuous feedback process allows ML models to adapt to changing real-time threats and organizations to stay one step ahead of fraud trends.

How Experian helps businesses

Experian’s ML models, combined with the ability to easily create those rules as needed, allow customers to optimize the results of the scores produced by data sources of different types. From device profiling to “behavioral biometrics”, from anti-fraud solutions based on application data to intelligence built on emails, telephone numbers and IP addresses, up to the integration of ML models built by customers themselves with their own internal or public data. Experian can orchestrate a plurality of tools and enable more effective workflow management using its own algorithms to optimize the result.

The future

In a context of great macroeconomic uncertainties, and with fraud threats expected to increase for the foreseeable future, solutions based on machine learning will play a fundamental role in helping companies. Help to resist the next ones waves of fraudulent activity, while helping them to increase their revenues.