Genetics, biometrics, biohacking are the technological foundations of Wallife, an Italian insurtech startup born with the aim of countering the problem of digital violations and protecting the digital identity and user data

the theft ofdigital identity it is a progressively growing problem on which the traditional insurance sector and insurtech have been reflecting for some time: in the USA, the Federal Trade Commission received almost 1.4 million reports in 2021, double the number in 2019. The phenomenon is widespread in all over the world and it could not be otherwise, given that globally, more than 5 billion people use the Internet every day. Most users use a smartphone, as well as PCs and tablets. We are all at risk, therefore. What tools are there to defend themselves? An innovative Italian startup has developed a response and dedicated tools: it’s called Wallife and it’s the first company in the world able to offer protection from risks deriving from a distorted use of technology. It does not limit itself to proposing an insurance policy, but has created digital solutions to try to prevent problems related to the cyber sphere and stem the sensitive phenomenon also in Italy. From a research conducted by Ipsos and commissioned by the same startup, it emerged that almost a third (28%) of compatriots declare that they have suffered a digital violation, ranging from the social profile to the cloning of the credit card.

Takeaway

Digital identity theft: an underrated but dangerous crime

Digital identity theft is a crime prosecuted by law. In the penal code there are two articles that contemplate it: article 464 and 640 (ter). The latter explicitly refers to “theft or undue use of digital identity”. The perception of this risk is sensitive, even if still underestimated. Perhaps we should think about the economic impact that these violations can have: around two million fraudulent digital transactions have already been estimated in 2020 for a corresponding value of 200 million euros. But there is also the risk of running into legal trouble. In 2021, 28,600 cases of digital identity theft were recorded for taking out personal loans.

Maria Enrica Angelone, CEO of Wallife

«It means that several thousand compatriots have found themselves faced with a request for a loan that has never been contracted. They had to face sensitive expenses, amounting to around 124 million euros in 2021 alone. Digital identity theft and related problems have economic and financial impacts, but the legal risk is the most sensitive, with serious repercussions even for those who are victim», says Maria Enrica Angelone, CEO of Wallife.

In addition to ID theft, there are other dangers you may run into. «Areas related to the blockchain, metaverse and gaming, as well as decentralized finance, present financial risks, but also have health implications. I am referring in particular to internet addiction disorder, a pathology that particularly affects younger users».

Genetics, biometrics, biohacking: technologies for data protection

From all these aspects, the idea of ​​Wallife was officially born in 2021, the result of a reflection by Fabio Sbianchi, creator and founder, as well as current president of Octo Telematics, the leading global player in insurance telematics. For several years, Maria Enrica Angelone, now CEO of Wallife, worked there as CFO. In 2020 they decided to go back to working together after the previous positive experience, putting their respective insurtech skills to good use and focusing attention on the new risks and new challenges that digital opens up.

The market’s interest in this new reality is concrete: the 12 million euro round of financing that the startup raised last year proves it.

Wallife focuses on three research areas: genetics, Biometry, biohackingstudying how to face and cancel the risk that genetic data can be manipulated, or how to prevent and reduce the risk that medical devices (defibrillators, pacemakers, etc.) can be violated and exposed to remote tampering.

In the field of digital identity, it intends to prevent the danger that biometric data, unique and immutable for each of us, can be used fraudulently. In this regard, it launched Wallife® Biometrics ID which ensures digital identity and protects smartphone access to current accounts, online payment instruments and social accounts.

But how is the modus operandi of the innovative startup structured? There are three fundamental phases: the first concerns therisk analysis aimed at understanding the extent of the phenomena or the technological solutions to help mitigate them. One of our dedicated team works on it, in synergy with academic partners. The second stage is about the service development alongside the insurance component which in theory should be residual, because our aim is risk prevention. The example is the Wallife App, i.e. an application aimed at protecting against the consequences caused by our behaviour: often, in fact, they can lead to problems triggered by threats related to phishing or other sophisticated techniques to make us run into dangers and put jeopardize our digital identity. The third stage is the insurance component. «Specifically, we have provided modular protections based on actual needs and professional profiles, providing targeted technical assistance» adds Angelone.

Wallife is an early insurtech response to a serious and growing problem of digital identity theft and hacking. Just in these days, Angelone will travel to California, to Palo Alto – economic center of Silicon Valley – to present his reality.

«In the field of digital identity there are other policies also on the Italian market; our peculiarity lies in the technological part. Policies very often protect digital identity, repaying the damage once it has occurred. Wallife aims at prevention, proposing tools for concrete and daily protection», underlines the CEO. She also explains that artificial intelligence techniques were used to develop the biometric solution:

«We have adopted machine learning models in the algorithmic part, i.e. the part responsible for learning how the user behaves in order to recognize any anomalies or differences accentuated by traditional schemes. AI is a useful element, but it also brings growing concerns about digital identity. I am thinking, for example, of the cases of vocal cloning». For the current year, Wallife is working on a new version of the Wallife® Biometrics ID policy also extended to laptops and wearable devices. «It is a complex challenge, but of great interest; in the future we intend to focus on Web 3.0 and the metaverse: it is still premature to talk about it, but we intend to work to insure digital assets as well».

