Preview and Interview: Exploring the Animation and Inspiration behind Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: A Sneak Peek at the Upcoming Platformer Revealed at Gamescom

Now that the Super Mario Bros. WonderDirect has aired, fans of the iconic plumber have been eagerly waiting for more details about the highly anticipated platformer. Lucky for us, we got our hands on the game at Gamescom this year and we’re here to give you a detailed preview of the gaming experience that awaits.

But that’s not all! We had the opportunity to speak with several developers working on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, including game director Shiro Mouri, to dive deeper into what to expect from this exciting installment. In our exclusive interview with Mouri, we couldn’t help but ask about the stunning animation behind the game.

Mouri revealed, “I think there was a special case where we took inspiration from the Odyssey. When we tried to really focus on creating a really fun and enjoyable game, that’s what we ended up with.” It’s interesting to see how recent 3D Mario projects and blockbusters influenced the look of this 2D game, which is set to debut on the Nintendo Switch this October.

The developers faced a unique challenge while working on the animations. Mouri explained, “One of the things is that if we try to make the animations more attractive in these types of action games, the reaction will be worse or slower. So because of certain limitations like this, we haven’t really done it in these types of action games until now. But that being said, with the Mario movie coming out, we felt more of a need for this kind of richness. So we really thought about a lot of ways how we could add animations in the case of the game, and we had extensive discussions during the development phase.”

Exciting news for Mario fans! Super Mario Bros. Wonder is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2023. To get a glimpse of what this game has in store, be sure to check out our exclusive gameplay footage below!

With stunning animation, a focus on fun gameplay, and the classic Mario charm, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is shaping up to be a must-play for Nintendo Switch owners. We can’t wait to jump into this thrilling adventure alongside our favorite red-capped hero. Will you be joining us?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

