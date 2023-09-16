Preview: Discover the Exciting New Features in Cities: Skylines II, Including Seasons and Trade

Cities: Skylines II Set to Launch with Exciting New Features

With just over a month to go until the highly anticipated release of Cities: Skylines II, fans of the management game genre are counting down the days. In preparation for the launch, we had the opportunity to test out the game ourselves and chat with Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen during our visit to Gamescom.

During our hands-on experience with the game, we were pleased to discover that even newcomers like ourselves found it very intuitive. One player, Harry Kenin, admitted that he focused on functionality rather than beauty when designing his city, considering the importance of serving all industrial and population areas, especially in the impending harsh winter season.

One of the most notable new features in Cities: Skylines II is the introduction of seasons and weather. Hallikainen explained how these elements significantly impact gameplay: “A city in the winter requires a lot of heating demand. So players need to ensure enough energy supply to keep their cities running smoothly.” Additionally, she added, “When it snows, roads get covered in snow. If players don’t clear the snow, it becomes slippery and accidents become more frequent.”

The integration and interdependence of various new subsystems also caught our attention. For example, more incidents of illness or accidents due to snow necessitate better healthcare facilities. In the first game, players had to build the same type of hospital throughout the city. However, in Cities: Skylines II, they have the option to expand and improve existing service buildings to provide greater capacity for patients.

“Building improvements have a direct impact on citizen satisfaction,” Hallikainen emphasized. It is essential to monitor the mood of cities as it influences industrial productivity. Affordable housing, nearby amenities, and access to loans are crucial factors in ensuring citizens’ comfort and happiness.

While not mentioned in the interview, another exciting feature in Cities: Skylines II is trade. Players will have the opportunity to trade surplus resources with other cities or strive to create a self-sufficient city, providing endless strategic possibilities.

With its intuitive gameplay, innovative features, and attention to detail, Cities: Skylines II is shaping up to be a must-play for fans of the genre. Be sure to mark your calendars for the game’s launch and buckle up for an immersive city-building experience like no other.

