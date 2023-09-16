Home » Preview: Discover the Exciting New Features in Cities: Skylines II, Including Seasons and Trade
Technology

Preview: Discover the Exciting New Features in Cities: Skylines II, Including Seasons and Trade

by admin
Preview: Discover the Exciting New Features in Cities: Skylines II, Including Seasons and Trade

Cities: Skylines II Set to Launch with Exciting New Features

With just over a month to go until the highly anticipated release of Cities: Skylines II, fans of the management game genre are counting down the days. In preparation for the launch, we had the opportunity to test out the game ourselves and chat with Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen during our visit to Gamescom.

During our hands-on experience with the game, we were pleased to discover that even newcomers like ourselves found it very intuitive. One player, Harry Kenin, admitted that he focused on functionality rather than beauty when designing his city, considering the importance of serving all industrial and population areas, especially in the impending harsh winter season.

One of the most notable new features in Cities: Skylines II is the introduction of seasons and weather. Hallikainen explained how these elements significantly impact gameplay: “A city in the winter requires a lot of heating demand. So players need to ensure enough energy supply to keep their cities running smoothly.” Additionally, she added, “When it snows, roads get covered in snow. If players don’t clear the snow, it becomes slippery and accidents become more frequent.”

The integration and interdependence of various new subsystems also caught our attention. For example, more incidents of illness or accidents due to snow necessitate better healthcare facilities. In the first game, players had to build the same type of hospital throughout the city. However, in Cities: Skylines II, they have the option to expand and improve existing service buildings to provide greater capacity for patients.

See also  This provider even deducts the Telekom

“Building improvements have a direct impact on citizen satisfaction,” Hallikainen emphasized. It is essential to monitor the mood of cities as it influences industrial productivity. Affordable housing, nearby amenities, and access to loans are crucial factors in ensuring citizens’ comfort and happiness.

While not mentioned in the interview, another exciting feature in Cities: Skylines II is trade. Players will have the opportunity to trade surplus resources with other cities or strive to create a self-sufficient city, providing endless strategic possibilities.

With its intuitive gameplay, innovative features, and attention to detail, Cities: Skylines II is shaping up to be a must-play for fans of the genre. Be sure to mark your calendars for the game’s launch and buckle up for an immersive city-building experience like no other.

You may also like

TD SYNNEX integrates Cradlepoint 4G LTE and 5G...

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R: Remake Details...

Monster Hunter Now is now available on mobile…

CD Projekt Red Announces September 21 Launch Date...

Nanomedicine, the European technological platform

Rockstar Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Grand Theft Auto...

Sovereign clouds, why companies need them

Rockstar Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Grand Theft Auto...

Monster Hunter Now disponibile per mobile

Xbox Game Pass Surpasses 30 Million Subscribers: Insider...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy