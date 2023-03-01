Home Technology Preview of Phone Link brings limited iPhone syncing to Windows 11 users
Technology

Preview of Phone Link brings limited iPhone syncing to Windows 11 users

by admin
Preview of Phone Link brings limited iPhone syncing to Windows 11 users
Screenshot of a Windows 11 desktop showing the Phone Link app with the “iPhone” option selected.

Microsoft

Microsoft announced today that the preview version of the Phone Link app will support the iPhone starting this week. However, compared with the Android experience, the functions that Windows 11 and iPhone can currently achieve are relatively limited. In the initial preview, users can only sync calls, messages, and contacts, and you can’t reply to group messages or attach media to messages. But in any case, this is a positive change for users after all.

Screenshot of the Phone Link app on a Windows 11 desktop, showing a user's synced iPhone messages.

Microsoft

Officially, Phone Link for the iPhone will be available to a “small number” of Windows Insiders this week. If you’re one of the lucky few, you should see an option to connect to your iPhone in the app. After selecting, just follow the instructions, pair the mobile phone and the computer via Bluetooth, and then complete the authorization to enable synchronization. After collecting feedback from the first batch of testers, Microsoft will expand the experience group of the preview version to more insiders.

See also  The winners of the national innovation award

You may also like

Ermes-X joins E80 Group. Focus on Industry 4.0...

FromSoftware “Ring of Elden: Shadow of the Golden...

Xiaomi annuncia Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition al...

Beware of x86, ARM PC is about to...

On Windows 11 comes the new Bing with...

nubia Pad 3D glasses-free 3D tablet and smart...

On Windows 11 comes the new Bing with...

Foresight, opportunities and limits of the discipline

More operations and sustainability, 2023 release of Had...

Nintendo is skipping E3 this year – Gamereactor

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy