Screenshot of a Windows 11 desktop showing the Phone Link app with the “iPhone” option selected. Microsoft

Microsoft announced today that the preview version of the Phone Link app will support the iPhone starting this week. However, compared with the Android experience, the functions that Windows 11 and iPhone can currently achieve are relatively limited. In the initial preview, users can only sync calls, messages, and contacts, and you can’t reply to group messages or attach media to messages. But in any case, this is a positive change for users after all.

Officially, Phone Link for the iPhone will be available to a “small number” of Windows Insiders this week. If you’re one of the lucky few, you should see an option to connect to your iPhone in the app. After selecting, just follow the instructions, pair the mobile phone and the computer via Bluetooth, and then complete the authorization to enable synchronization. After collecting feedback from the first batch of testers, Microsoft will expand the experience group of the preview version to more insiders.