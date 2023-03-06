One Military Camp is a strategy game, similar in some ways to the Tycoon games, but if you trade the peaceful life of managing zoos and theme parks for war. The main goal of the game is to renovate and build an old abandoned military installation in an unconquered region. This will serve as a defense against the story villain Dragan.

Sergeant Hawkins is in charge of introducing us to the story. Through the tutorial and the first few minutes, we learned about the game’s capabilities while rebuilding our base. Once we’ve identified the main areas and demolished some buildings, we have to provide them with power, resources, and create roads connecting them.

Here is an ad:

Another way to fight the enemy

To fight evil, we must build, upgrade and maintain camp buildings. In addition, science must be done and supply stores as well stocked as possible. However, in One Military Camp, human resources are the most important, such as civilians and soldiers, because their well-being will be decisive.

Unlike other games, in One Military Camp everything we need is provided right from the start. This made the main challenge (which proved quite difficult) to be the placement of facilities, and the management of space, energy and resources, both physical and human. The location of buildings is decisive for your soldiers, since each building has a specific location.

This might seem a bit unusual for a wargame, but in One Military Camp it was important to have a healthy economy to increase the durability of the facility and its strength over time, since we had a limited budget. However, if you find yourself in a pinch, you can take out a loan that you will have to repay over time.

If you’re wondering about the feature sheet, One Military Camp offers different perspectives on troop health, building maintenance, and soldier motivation. Additionally, toolbars at the top and bottom of the screen allow you to change the weather and access the features I mentioned above.

Here is an ad:

reconquer

As mentioned, the game is a far cry from traditional war games. Here, fighting is not a priority. The most important thing is to reconquer enemy-held territory through missions. We also had to control the defenses of our facilities and create other camps in different biomes. At first, the challenge seems overwhelming, but gradually you get the hang of the mechanics.

In order to reconquer a territory, soldiers must be trained to perform the tasks they must perform in order to gain that territory. Once a territory has been reconquered, we can improve our resources and create more buildings, soldiers, and quests. To prepare soldiers, the game allows for the creation of individual routines and schedules for each soldier. This will help you ensure that your soldier and worker routines are spread across separate shifts and that your camps are as efficient as possible while those not working get some rest.

To conquer territory, One Military Camp gives you a success percentage based on the troops you choose. This acts as a guide for the player, allowing them to see the weaknesses and strengths of each unit and decide how to improve or reward them.

A tip that can illustrate how you improve the performance of your recruits and workers in general is the importance of the location of the various buildings within the camp. Soldiers and workers will suffer physically and mentally if you place houses or barracks where there are facilities that create a lot of noise or where living conditions are difficult. Therefore, it is very important to locate the break in a convenient area.

(military) sense of humor

One Military Camp has a great sense of humor that makes the gaming experience even more entertaining. Your soldiers will have to deal with some crazy situations. If they take advantage of your training, they will be able to overcome them, but if not, you will have to up the ante and encourage them more in their training.

The game also does a good job of emulating certain aspects of the military world that we have internalized collectively and individually. There are grumpy, demanding sergeants and soldiers with big ambitions to climb the ranks, etc. All of this makes the game more human and closer to the player, who, as the builder of the camp, is responsible for caring for, training and providing facilities for the recruits and workers who will work for you.

Visually, it has a fresh aesthetic, very close to the cartoon style. The maps and environments are well designed with lots of details. The animation of the characters and their interactions make the game more expressive.

Perhaps my favorite are the customizable elements, which give the player more control in a way. For example, you can record your voice and listen to it over the camp’s public address system, or write information on posters and signs around the facility. At first blush, these are small details, but I found them to be a breath of fresh air from other games of the same genre.

One Military Camp also references other classic strategy games such as Evil Genius or Theme Hospital, and we can also find influences from films such as Heartbreak Ridge or Full Metal Jacket.

Overall, OMC is a very fun game. It’s innovative, well made, and all elements are extremely detailed. I think the level of control it gives players, including aspects that can be customized, seems to be a huge success.

The narrative is actually a bit flat, but that will be resolved as more content is guaranteed in 2023. Don’t forget, this is still early access.