price and features of the new TVs…

TCLone of the leading TV manufacturers in the world, presents its new series in Italy QLED 4K C64which promises to give users a world-class visual and sound experience.

The new models, available in six different sizes (from 43 to 85 inches), are equipped with advanced technologies that guarantee sharp images, realistic and natural colors, and a brightness suitable for every situation. Plus, thanks to the support of the latest HDR formats (such as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision) and the gamemaster function with FreeSync, the new TCL televisions are perfect for enjoying movies, TV series, sports and video games in a connected and intelligent way.

The QLED 4K C64 series takes advantage of the technology Quantum Dot, which allows you to reproduce cinematic colors with exceptional fidelity. The brightness of the new TCL TVs reaches up to 450 nits, ensuring optimal viewing even in very bright environments. Thus, even on sunny days, the colors always remain vivid and brilliant.

Unprecedented Audio Definition and Game Mode

The quality of the images is accompanied by a very high quality audiothanks to the system Dolby Atmos integrated. This system creates a three-dimensional sound that envelops the viewer and makes him feel an integral part of the action. Whether it’s a movie, a TV series or a football match, Dolby Atmos sound turns your living room into a movie theater or stadium.

For gaming enthusiasts, the QLED 4K C64 series offers a mode Game Master con FreeSync. This optimizes the TV’s performance to ensure exceptional smoothness and responsiveness. Thanks to technology Game Accelerator of TCL, the TV panel switches from 60Hz to 120Hz, thus offering greater precision and speed in the latest generation games.

TCL QLED 4K C64 TV: price and dimensions

“Guided by our motto, Inspire Greatness, we are thrilled to introduce our first QLED TVs of 2023 in Europe“, he has declared Frédéric Langin, Chief Commercial Officer di TCL Europe, “We are confident that our new TVs will meet consumer expectations by offering premium technology and connected entertainment solutions at affordable prices.”

Below are the prices for the proposed formats:

43”: 499,90€

50”: 599,90€

55”: 699,90€

65”: 799,90€

75”: 1199,90€