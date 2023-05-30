Price comparison and product search for groceries: preisrunter.at starts in Austria

There is no topic that currently concerns Austrians more than inflation. Especially in the supermarket for groceries, price increases are incomprehensible to many and difficult to compare. The platform Preis__runter starts as a price comparison for groceries and supermarkets in Austria.

Everyone compares prices online on platforms like Geizhals or Idealo. Why not with groceries? It is precisely this gap that the new platform preisrunter.at wants to close in Austria and offer a price comparison for everyday shopping. Consumers can find the cheapest products, monitor the price trend and understand price changes.

Product search that finds (almost) everything

In the price down food search, the desired product can simply be typed in. All hits from 150,000 products and over 10 markets are then displayed. In addition to the supermarket giants Billa, Hofer and Spar, the supermarkets Bipa, DM, Lidl, MPREIS, Müller, Penny and Unimarkt are currently also supported.

Intelligent sorting functions and filters are available to make it as easy as possible for users to compare prices. For example, the price per unit (per kilo, per piece, per liter) is also displayed in order to identify fraudulent packaging. A price comparison for the DM and REWE stores in Germany is also available. It is noticeable here that numerous products from the German neighbors cost a lot less, even though they come from Austria.

Prices always up to date

Outdated prices make little sense. For this reason, all prices are updated several times a day and entered immediately after a change at the discounter. Promotional prices are also marked in order to be able to understand price increases or reductions. New markets are constantly being added, and new functions such as a price alert and the search for product groups are also planned. Each day, the homepage also shows the highest price changes of the current day.

The display of the last price increase is also practical: This is displayed directly next to the respective product when searching for a product.

Price history, shopping cart and more

Additional functions are also available on Price__down to make the price comparison even easier:

The Grocery price history for Austria on Pricedown offers the possibility to easily display all price changes of the last few days. You can also filter by market there. Furthermore, filters can be set for “only more expensive” or “only cheaper” in order to display reduced or increased products individually.

for Austria on Pricedown offers the possibility to easily display all price changes of the last few days. You can also filter by market there. Furthermore, filters can be set for “only more expensive” or “only cheaper” in order to display reduced or increased products individually. With the function “shopping cart“ Favorite products can be added via the product search and their prices can be observed there. It can also be used as a shared shopping list for friends or family. The advantage: Everyone has access without having to have an account, simply share a link. On top of that, prices are constantly updated so that the final price of the purchase is always known in advance. No surprises on the supermarket shelf.

Further functions are constantly being added in the background and should start shortly. The platform is now online and can be found at preisrunter.at.

