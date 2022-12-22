Composite image /Xbox, Reddit u/HokageEzio

WindowsCentral websiteAccording to the report,MicrosoftPossibly plans to launch a lower-priced Xbox Game Pass Subscription service, but the condition is expected to be “interference” with advertising.

Similar approaches, including the low-priced subscription plans recently launched by Netflix and Disney+, also use the same method to allow users to subscribe to services at a lower price and support additional playback costs through advertisements.

However, at present, Microsoft is still only conducting questionnaire surveys to players in specific European markets to confirm whether they can accept advertising content in the subscription service and subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass service at a lower price. The price is expected to be lowered from the original 9.99 euros per month. At 2.99 Euros, it is even cheaper than the current 21.99 Euros per month for a shared plan shared with up to 5 people.

As for the service part, the ad-supported low-cost subscription plan seems to be the same as the standard plan, and the game content is not limited, and even the original Xbox Live Gold membership service is added.

It is not yet possible to confirm when Microsoft is expected to launch an ad-supported low-cost version of the Xbox Game Pass subscription plan to the market, but Microsoft has previously applied for a technology patent that can push personalized advertisements to players in games, which is expected to be available during game loading. , Advertisements are pushed when the game is paused, and the advertisement content may even be displayed in the appropriate “page” of the game content.

