Price increase at 1&1: These DSL tariffs now cost more

1&1 already increased its prices in January, but only for new customers. Now the provider is also increasing the prices for certain existing customers.

After other Internet providers such as Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone had already increased their prices, 1&1 is now following suit. In the future, existing customers in particular will also be affected. What is behind it and who will have to pay more in the future?

Price increase at 1&1 for existing customers

Increased prices have been in effect for new 1&1 customers since January 2023. Since then, 5 euros more per month have been due for DSL tariffs. Since then, a connection with 16 Mbit/s has cost EUR 34.99, 50 Mbit/s for EUR 39.99, 100 Mbit/s for EUR 44.99 and 250 Mbit/s for EUR 49.99 per month. For all tariffs, however, there is still a reduced price for the first year (between 9.99 and 19.99 euros per month).

So far, existing customers have been spared such price increases at 1&1 – that should now change, at least in part. Customers are currently reporting that 1&1 would inform them of a price increase. Customers who have concluded a contract with special conditions in the past, such as an extended phase with a reduced price, are probably particularly affected.

A spokeswoman for the company told TECHBOOK: “We have not made any price increases, but have adjusted special tariffs and discounts granted some time ago as part of price campaigns for some customer groups whose tariffs were significantly below our list price. This affects some old contracts of existing DSL customers who will receive a letter with all the important information and options for their contract.”

Increased prices are passed on to customers

In fact, 1&1 is by far not the only provider to increase prices for both new and existing customers. Telekom, for example, recently increased its prices, as did Vodafone. This naturally brings movement to the competition. Since the beginning of April, customers have been facing higher costs at Telekom; the MagentaZuhause S, M and L tariffs now cost 3 euros more per month.

In addition, all providers emphasize that the costs that have risen everywhere also affect the mobile communications and Internet sectors. As a Telekom spokesman told TECHBOOK, the higher prices in civil engineering and in the energy sector are particularly noticeable. 1&1 uses the Telefónica (O2) network and prices there also rose at the beginning of the year. Among other things, the prepaid tariffs were affected at O2, just like at Blau.