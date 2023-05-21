Price increase at Eon, Vattenfall and Co.: Customers calculate ice cold

Electricity and gas contracts have become a necessary but really expensive luxury for many consumers over the past few months. You often just had to put up with price increases, whether you could afford them or not. But that’s the end of it. Now the energy suppliers get the receipts from their customers.

After price increase at Eon: customers take their legs in hand

Among other things, Germany’s largest energy supplier gets the new willingness to give notice on the part of consumers Eon to feel: After the recent price increase for customers in North Rhine-Westphalia there was a hail of cancellations from the provider subscription alarm. Six times more cancellations were made compared to the weeks before new prices were announced. Compared to the previous year even went ten times more layoffs a.

“For many customers, that is Response to a price increase: termination, especially when they have cheap alternatives,” explains Jan Hendrik Ansink, head of Aboalarm, in a statement. Eon enters with the price increase scheduled for June 1st Notice increase of 971 percent compared to the previous year. Not only market leader Eon is affected by terminations.

In the first quarter of 2023, the frequency of terminating electricity and gas contracts increased by 34 percent compared to the previous year. doing it Price increases by the energy suppliers meanwhile at the provider Volders den most common reason for termination out of. Special terminations, which are practically always possible with unilateral price increases, have almost doubled with an increase of 82 percent, Aboalarm continues.

For Ansink, that’s no wonder. “Anyone who wants to benefit quickly from the falling wholesale prices can do it cancel an expensive contract and take out a cheaper tariff for new customers.” Because while the providers for existing customers have often raised the prices sharply in recent months, there are again attractive offers for new customers.

For the long-suffering electricity and gas customers, there is finally something back prospect of improvement – as long as you become active yourself and don’t simply accept price increases. In many cases, however, those who give notice have to wait too long for a confirmation of termination. This is usually needed to conclude a new contract. Normally it shouldn’t take longer than a week.

Without confirmation of cancellation: Providers let customers fidget

However, many providers are currently confirming much later – not infrequently (13 percent) even only on explicit request, according to Aboalarm. More than every tenth confirmation of termination comes too late. This should also be related to the high need for advice: “Since the beginning of the energy crisis, we have seen a sharp increase in the volume of inquiries on all channels,” said an Eon spokesman (source: t-online). The situation is similar with the competition. The sheer mass of layoffs is also likely to have played its part.

