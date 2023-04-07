Deutsche Telekom is raising prices and the “MeinMagenta” landline tariffs are becoming more expensive. All important information at a glance.

Image: Deutsche Telekom

What will be more expensive?

The increase in the basic fee affects the MagentaZuhause tariffs in the S, M and L versions. The prices each increase by 3 euros. To 37.95 euros for the slowest tariff with 16 MBit/s, 42.95 euros for the variant with 50 MBit/s and 47.95 euros for up to 100 MBit/s. For the larger variants (XL, XXL and Giga), the fee remains unchanged for the time being. In addition, the router credit is reduced from 100 euros to 70 euros.

Who is affected?

The new prices are effective immediately for all new customers. Existing customers are still paying the old fees, at least for now. It is not known if and when this will change in the future.

The current prices (the fine print is important)

At the same time, Deutsche Telekom is adjusting the bonus for new customers. Although this is still EUR 19.95 per month, it will apply in future to the first six instead of just the first three months of the term. Part of the price increase is thus offset again. The three largest tariffs, for which the basic fee does not change, are ultimately even cheaper than before.

Loyalty bonus for existing customers

Existing Telekom customers currently benefit from a loyalty bonus of up to EUR 500. Long-term customers of landline and DSL tariffs who also decide to conclude a mobile phone contract with Telekom are financially rewarded by the company. The amount of the bonus payment depends on how long you have been a Telekom customer. The amount of the current bonus can be viewed in the customer center. The special payment can only be claimed once.