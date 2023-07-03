Price Increase for Fall Guys Show-Bucks Announced by Mediatonic in UK, Canada, and Mexico

Epic Games subsidiary, Mediatonic, recently announced that the price of Fall Guys’ in-game currency, Show-Bucks, will be increasing in certain regions. Following the footsteps of Epic Games’ decision to raise the price of Fortnite’s V-Bucks, the UK-based developer revealed that Show-Bucks will become more expensive to purchase with real money in the UK, Canada, and Mexico.

According to Mediatonic, the price adjustment is necessitated by inflation and currency fluctuations in the affected regions. However, the developer assured players that this change will only impact the cost of Show-Bucks themselves, while in-game items and the Fame Pass will continue to be priced the same as before.

Players can expect the price change to take effect on July 17, 2023. As the date nears, fans of Fall Guys may want to stock up on Show-Bucks ahead of the increase to ensure they can continue to enjoy all the game has to offer.

The decision to raise the price of in-game currency has been met with mixed reactions from the gaming community. Some understand the reasoning behind the adjustment, highlighting the impact of inflation and currency fluctuations on development costs. However, others express concern that this change may further contribute to the growing trend of microtransactions and monetization in the gaming industry.

Nevertheless, Fall Guys remains a popular multiplayer game that has captivated players worldwide since its launch in 2020. With its whimsical obstacle courses and competitive gameplay, the title has amassed a dedicated fanbase. As the price adjustment nears, Mediatonic will likely face scrutiny from both players and industry observers alike, eagerly watching to see how this decision will impact the game’s community and future updates.

It is worth noting that Epic Games’ decision to increase the price of Fortnite’s V-Bucks also sparked controversy, with players questioning the reasoning behind the rise. However, the game’s immense popularity and strong backing from Epic Games have largely allowed it to weather such storms and maintain its status as one of the most successful and influential titles in the gaming industry.

As the gaming landscape continues to evolve, it is becoming increasingly common for developers to adjust prices and implement new monetization strategies. Whether or not these changes will deter or alienate players is yet to be seen, but it is clear that the impact of such decisions on the overall gaming experience is a topic of great interest and discussion.

