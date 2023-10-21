price, specifications promo launch of the first OnePlus • Techzilla foldable

After several previews, OnePlus finally announces today the arrival of its first foldable smartphone: OnePlus Open. This device promises to revolutionize the foldable device market thanks to its high-quality, truly top-of-the-range specifications.

OnePlus has combined its traditional fast and smooth experience into one fotocamera Hasselbladall in an extremely portable and elegantly modern folding design.

OnePlus president and COO Kinder Liu said:

“The word ‘Open’ not only represents the new foldable form factor, but also our openness to explore new possibilities made possible by cutting-edge technological solutions on the market. OnePlus Open offers unmatched hardware, innovative software features and purpose-built services, continuing to reflect the philosophy ‘Never Settle’ di OnePlus. With the launch of OnePlus Open, we are excited to bring an uncompromising foldable flagship experience to users around the world. The OnePlus Open will be a true flagship destined to revolutionize the foldable device market.”

One Plus Open technical specifications:

OnePlus OpenOS (at launch)Android 13 with Oxygen OS 13.2ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4-nm)

GPU Adreno 740

RAM16 GB LPDDR5X con RAM-VitaStorage512 GB UFS 4.0

Not expandableExternal display6.31″ Super Fluid AMOLED LTPO 3.0

2484×1116 pixel (20:9 431 ppi)

10-120Hz DCI-P3

Ceramic Guard

Supporto Always-on displayDisplay interno7,82″ Flexi-fluid AMOLED LTPO 3.0

2440×2268 pixel (10758:1 426 ppi)

1-120Hz DCI-P3

Ultra Thin Glass

Always-on display support Rear camerasWide: 48MP (f/1.7) Pixel Stacked OIS

Ultra wide: 48MP (f/2.2) 114°

Zoom 3x: 64 MP (f/2.6) – 70mm OIS

Video 4K @60fps

Video Dolby Vision HDR 4K @30fps

Front camerasExternal: 20 MP, f/2.2 EIS

Interna: 32 MP, f/2.4 EISConnessioni5G / 4G LTE-A

Wi-Fi 6e/7

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

USB Type-C

NO jack audio 3.5mm

SecuritySide fingerprint sensorBattery4805 mAh

Ricarica SUPERVOOC 67WDimensioniAperto: 153,4 x 143,1 x 5,9 mm

Folded: 153.4 x 73.3 x 11.9 mmWeight 239 grams

Resistant and Compact

OnePlus Open follows the philosophy of OnePlus minimalist design and is available in the characteristic E colormerald Dusk. The back of the device is made of glass matte that shines in ideal lighting conditionsoffering an elegant gradient of light and shadow from different angles thanks to microspheres on the surface.

The OnePlus Open is extremely light and compact, weighing only 245 grams and has a thickness of 5.8 mm when open, combining the practical experience of a single-screen smartphone with that of a Pro tablet, without adding bulk.

The OnePlus Open is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage UFS 4.0 internal memory. The 4,805 mAh battery supports 67W SUPERVOOC charging. The device offers “Dual 5G” connectivity and support for Wi-Fi 7.

Despite its ultra-compact shape, durability is guaranteed. Thanks to a selection of high-quality materials and a highly efficient mechanical design, OnePlus Open remains incredibly robust. The device has been certified for zipper strength by the international certification institute TÜV Rheinland, with 1,000.000 test bends, equivalent to over 100 bends per day for more than 10 years.

Hasselblad Camera for Professional Photography

OnePlus Open offers a complete photographic sector with a main camera from 48MP, a 64MP periscope camera with 6x lossless zoomand a wide-angle camera da 48MP, as well as two selfie cameras. The device is the first to debut with the new series of image sensors Sony LYT-T808, offering bright, sharp images, with a notable reduction in overexposure.

The device supports various focal lengths, da 0.6X a 10Xoffering options for optical zoom and Lossless in-sensor zoom. The partnership with Hasselblad has made it possible to improve Hasselblad Portrait Mode and guarantee an exceptional photographic experience.

The OnePlus Open features two 2K ​​and 120Hz AMOLED ProXDR displays, offering excellent screen coverage and a large main display from 7,82″. The device supports video playback Dolby Vision for an immersive entertainment experience. Audio quality is guaranteed thanks to the triple spatial speakers and all’audio Dolby Atmos.

The user interface is obviously the OxygenOS version 13.2 at launch and the multi-window operations have been simplified and offer improved efficiency for a smooth user experience.

Price and availability

OnePlus Open will be the best-selling OnePlus device of 2023, as demonstrated by the first pre-order stock selling out in just three days across Europe. We remind you that this smartphone is the twin of OPPO Find N3 also presented today in China but which however will be destined for the Asian market unlike OP Open.

sold by

Available in color Emerald Dusk, OnePlus Open has a price starting from €1,849. Warranty plans and after-sales service programs are subject to terms and conditions specific to the region of purchase*.

Launch promo

First-time OnePlus Open customers can take advantage of the following rewards:

Pre-order offer (available from 19.10 to 26.10):

Free OnePlus Buds Pro 2 (value 179EUR) 10% discount for students Pay in 3 offer (available in UK, ES, FR, IT, IE)

Open sale offer (available from 27.10 to 30.11):

Free OnePlus Pro 2R (value 149EUR) 10% discount for students Pay in 3 offer (available in UK, ES, FR, IT, IE)

Anyone who purchases OnePlus Open will also be rewarded with the following discounts on other OnePlus products (available until 30.11):

10% discount for OnePlus Pad 30% discount for OnePlus Buds Pro 2 30% discount for OnePlus Nord Buds 2 30% additional discount for OnePlus Buds 2R

