Price war in Europe is imminent

Inexpensive electric cars are in short supply – and not because the demand is so high that cheap models are always sold out. Rather, there are simply no e-cars that are sold at attractive prices. But the prices should finally fall.

Discount battle: e-cars in Europe finally cheaper?

who choose a E-Car interested can finally look forward to discounts away from Tesla. This is the result of a study by management consultants from PwC Strategy. Accordingly, car manufacturers in the premium segment from June to July discounts raised by a good quarter – up 14 percent on average.

In the middle class, discounts have increased by a third to an average of 11 percent (source: dpa via Zeit). With the – still few – solid models stayed the However, discounts are about the same at 9 to 10 percent – and thus at the lowest value.

According to PwC, however, the volume market is also the one with the highest government funding. An environmental bonus of EUR 4,500 is currently paid if the list price is less than EUR 40,000. Up to 65,000 euros there is only 3,000 euros, above that no money at all from the state for the new electric car. The manufacturer shares are also staggered.

So far, only a few Chinese e-cars have a price advantage:

So far, the Chinese car manufacturers and Tesla in particular have fought a hard price war with attractive discounts, but this is now set to spread further: “In the fight for market share the car manufacturers are fighting a BEV discount battle that is now reaching Europe.”according to industry watchers from PwC.

See also  Now is the time for bargain hunters

More discounts for e-car buyers – thanks to fewer environmental bonuses

But that’s not all, a change for German customers is imminent, which should put even more pressure on prices: From 1. September will be the Environmental bonus for company cars completely abolished. Experts assume that general demand could drop (source: Auto Motor Sport). Manufacturers would be so compelled to still offer lower prices to generate new customer interest.

Ideally, the end of the environmental bonus for company cars will result in a new discount for private customers. However, it will not be as cheap as in China in this country for a long time. According to PwC E-cars built in Germany are 40 percent more expensive on average than the same model that was made and sold in China.

