Pricing is higher than that of iPad, Gyriya outflows Google Pixel Tablet specifications

Google I/O will be held on May 10, when the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a phones, and Pixel Tablet are expected to be announced. Although Google has announced as early as last year that it will launch an Android tablet again, it has never mentioned the specifications of the Pixel Tablet. However, Amazon Japan has accidentally exposed the details of the Pixel Tablet in advance.

Specification configuration outflow

According to the information published by Amazon Japan, the Pixel Tablet will use a 10.95-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 and a maximum screen brightness of 500nits, with Google’s own Tensor G2 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage, but did not mention And whether it supports microSD card expansion, the body has two color choices of Hazel and Porcelain, and the built-in battery capacity is 27Wh.

Price is higher than iPad

The information also mentions that the Pixel Tablet has an 8-megapixel front camera, and the rear camera is also 8 million pixels. Other functions include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a stylus that supports the USI 2.0 standard; in addition to the USB-C interface, there are four-hole Pogo Pins interfaces on the back of the machine, which can correspond to the original smart home base. The price marked on Amazon Japan is 80,000 yen (equivalent to NT$ 18,000), excluding the smart home base (it is said to be 130 US dollars), and Japan is scheduled to go on sale on June 20, which is expected to be the same as other regions where it will be released.

Source: androidcentral